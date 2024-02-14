BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Sony reports higher profit with sales of music, games, pictures and sensors
Sales were robust across Sony's diverse business lines, which include financial services, games and networking operations and entertainment businesses including music and movies.
Sony reports higher profit with sales of music, games, pictures and sensors
Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony’s profit rose 13 percent in October-December, the company said on February 14, 2024. / Photo: AP Archive
February 14, 2024

Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony's profit rose 13 percent in October-December on growing growing sales of music, image sensors and video games, the company said.

Tokyo-based Sony Corp's quarterly profit totalled 363.9 billion yen, or $2.4 billion, up from 321.5 billion yen the year before.

Quarterly sales for the maker of the PlayStation game machines and Bravia TV sets rose 22 percent to 3.7 trillion yen ($24.7 billion).

Sales were robust across its diverse business lines, which include financial services, games and networking operations and entertainment businesses including music and movies.

An increase in sales of image sensors for mobile products also helped boost the company’s bottom line.

RelatedIndia's Zee to sue Sony over termination of $10B merger

Like other Japanese companies, Sony has benefited from a dwindling exchange rate. The yen has weakened against the dollar, boosting the value of overseas earnings when they are converted into yen. The US dollar has been trading near 150 yen lately.

Recommended

Sales of recorded and published music, merchandise and licensing revenue rose, Sony said.

In Sony's pictures operations, TV and digital streaming licensing revenue and home entertainment sales climbed during the fiscal year following successful movie releases.

Hits included "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse", an animation film about the superhero, and "The Equalizer", starring Denzel Washington.

Sony said subscriber growth in its animation service Crunchyroll also helped profits.

Sony raised its annual profit forecast to 920 billion yen ($6.1 billion), up from an earlier projection for an 880 billion yen ($5.9 billion) profit. The latest forecast is still below the 1 trillion yen it earned in the previous fiscal year.

Related'Spider-Man: No Way Home' tops box office as US Cinema Day draws millions
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul