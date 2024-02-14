Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony's profit rose 13 percent in October-December on growing growing sales of music, image sensors and video games, the company said.

Tokyo-based Sony Corp's quarterly profit totalled 363.9 billion yen, or $2.4 billion, up from 321.5 billion yen the year before.

Quarterly sales for the maker of the PlayStation game machines and Bravia TV sets rose 22 percent to 3.7 trillion yen ($24.7 billion).

Sales were robust across its diverse business lines, which include financial services, games and networking operations and entertainment businesses including music and movies.

An increase in sales of image sensors for mobile products also helped boost the company’s bottom line.

Like other Japanese companies, Sony has benefited from a dwindling exchange rate. The yen has weakened against the dollar, boosting the value of overseas earnings when they are converted into yen. The US dollar has been trading near 150 yen lately.