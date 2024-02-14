An avowedly pro-Israeli former US secretary of state danced with soldiers of the Israeli army, a force which over the last four months has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly children and women, local media reported.

Mike Pompeo, who served over two-and-a-half-year as secretary of state under then-president Donald Trump, was received by soldiers of the Armored Corps’ 73rd Battalion in the southern city of Ofakim, according to Israel National News on Wednesday.

As part of Pompeo’s brief visit to Israel together with his wife, he danced with the soldiers, who have been accused of taking part in a genocidal campaign against Palestinians.

"I've been to Israel on numerous occasions. But this visit has been the most poignant and the most heartbreaking. What happened on October 7th was so shocking and so sadistic that the trauma is felt constantly, everywhere by everyone," he said, referring to an attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas that killed some 1,200 people.

"And yet, their resilience is truly inspiring. I stand with Israel. I stand with the Jewish people."