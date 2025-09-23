French economist Gabriel Zucman, 38, found himself in the crosshairs of France’s richest man, Bernard Arnault, after proposing a wealth tax targeting the ultra-rich as France looks for ways to reduce rising debt and budget deficit.

Zucman, a respected academic known for rekindling interest in the wealth that rich people hide in offshore havens, has suggested a minimum two percent tax on the fortunes of the wealthiest households.

The tax proposal, which would target wealth above 100 million euros ($117 million), has gained political traction in France, where Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu faces pressure from the Socialist Party to include it in the 2026 budget or face a confidence vote that could topple his government.

Arnault, the boss of luxury goods group LVMH, owns brands like Dior, TAG Heuer and CELINE, attacked the proposal on Sunday, calling Zucman a far-left ideologue.

He accused Zucman of using "pseudo-academic competence" to promote an ideology aimed at dismantling the liberal economic system, which Arnault described as "the only one that works for the good of all".

A day later, Zucman shot back: “We can have fundamental disagreements, and Arnault is entitled, like all citizens, to his opinions. But this debate must take place with respect for the truth and the facts.”

The boy who took on the mighty

Zucman was born in Paris in 1986 and earned his PhD in Economics from the Paris School of Economics in 2013 under economist Thomas Piketty, and has held faculty positions at the London School of Economics, University of California, Berkeley, and more recently the Paris School of Economics.

He is the founding director of the EU Tax Observatory, and in 2023 he was awarded the John Bates Clark Medal, among other prizes, in recognition of his contributions to the study of wealth, inequality, and taxation.

Zucman’s research has repeatedly exposed how large amounts of wealth and corporate profits are shifted into tax havens, evading taxation.

In his 2015 book The Hidden Wealth of Nations, he estimates that about 8 percent of the world’s household financial wealth is held in offshore havens, including jurisdictions like Switzerland, Luxembourg or the Cayman Islands and that profit‑shifting by multinational firms often relocates a substantial share of their profits to low‑tax or no‑tax jurisdictions.

In The Triumph of Injustice, written with Emmanuel Saez, he has further analysed how existing tax systems (in the US, but with broader implications) allow the ultra‑rich to pay lower effective tax rates than the middle class, and proposed policy tools such as progressive wealth taxation and global minimums to curb tax avoidance.