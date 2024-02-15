WORLD
2 MIN READ
Senegal's top election body declares election delay "unconstitutional"
Constitutional Council has cancelled the decree signed by President Macky Sall that postponed the election, according to a judgement approved by seven members of the body.
Senegal's top election body declares election delay "unconstitutional"
Riot police members sit on a pick up during a protest against the postponement of the February 25 presidential election, in Dakar, Senegal / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 15, 2024

Senegal's Constitutional Council ruled that parliament's postponement of the February 25 presidential election to December was not in line with the constitution.

Opposition presidential candidates and lawmakers had filed several legal challenges to last week's parliamentary bill, which also extended President Macky Sall's mandate in what critics said amounted to an "institutional coup."

Senegal's Constitutional Council on Thursday cancelled the decree signed by President Macky Sall that postponed the election, according to a judgement approved by seven members of the body.

The announcement of the postponement, only a few weeks before the scheduled February 25 vote, had sparked violent confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement in Dakar and various other urban areas.

Recommended

West African regional bloc ECOWAS and several foreign powers subsequently urged Sall to put the country back on a regular electoral footing.

Following this organisers announced the postponement of a planned protest march against President Macky Sall's decision to delay the presidential election after authorities prohibited the march from taking place.

Three people were killed in protests in Senegal over the postponement of polls, as concerns grow that one of the remaining democracies in coup-hit West Africa is under threat.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions