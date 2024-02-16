In scenes reminiscent of the 2020-2021 mass protests, tens of thousands of Indian farmers are leading a protest march to New Delhi, demanding higher prices for their crops and guaranteed debt waivers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling BJP government has refused to meet any of these conditions since the last protests were called off two years ago.

Today, over 250 farmer unions are marching together to press the ruling leadership on ironclad guarantees. "Last time, they fooled us, but this time we won't be fooled. We will not return until our demands are met,” said one of the protestors, according to the Reuters news agency.

Indian authorities have responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and a beefed-up security presence in the capital, all designed to keep protestors from exercising their right to assemble and protest in peace.

Increased police violence is unlikely to end protests or put a stop to future demonstrations. Instead, such a confrontational approach could backfire on the BJP for several reasons.

First, denial of assembly confirms limited government desire to address deep-seated grievances among farmers. Together, they constitute a crucial population segment with significant political influence ahead of the elections.

Indian farmers enjoy considerable sway in the countryside and represent a formidable force within an agricultural sector that is responsible for employing nearly half of the total workforce.

Violent clashes and arbitrary arrests enable Modi’s embattled opposition to build on public anger and underscore violations of constitutional rights.

Past attempts at confrontation have also backfired on Modi: two years ago, the government was forced to concede to key farmers’ demands on agricultural reform laws.

Violent crackdowns had pushed the aggregate death toll beyond 600 then, making it clear to the government that another major confrontation was out of the question.

As a result, repeating that playbook is unlikely to yield a favourable outcome for Modi or the tens of thousands of farmers marching their way to the capital.

If anything, an escalating crackdown will ensure that major issues of contention remain unresolved.

That includes the farmers’ core demand for a minimum support prices (MSP) mechanism. MSP is a necessary buffer for Indian farmers to navigate increased price volatility and sudden market fluctuations through better state support.

Rounds of talks have been held between unions and government officials so far, but none succeeded. Future attempts face a similar fate unless the BJP gives MSP legal force just months before the general elections.