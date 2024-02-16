At least five patients have died at the Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza due to a power outage after the Israeli army raided the facility, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

"A fifth patient at Nasser Medical Complex was killed as a result of the cessation of electrical generators and the cessation of oxygen machines at dawn Friday,” the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

It said earlier that four patients died in intensive care as a result of "the power outage and the cessation of oxygen machines in the Nasser Medical Complex."

It added that "two women gave birth in abhorrent and inhumane conditions, without electricity, water, food, or heating" in the hospital.

The ministry had warned earlier that "electrical generators stopped and the power was completely cut off" from the medical centre, adding that it "fears the death of six patients in intensive care and three in the children’s nursery."

Appeals to international institutions