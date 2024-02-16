A Turkish-Egyptian hospital will be built in the new administrative capital east of Cairo, Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has revealed.

"The hospital's establishment protocol will be signed among other protocols during the upcoming visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi to Ankara in April," Ghaffar said on Friday.

“We look forward to significant cooperation in various fields, especially in the health sector, in the coming period, so that we can expand the scope of cooperation and maximise the benefit from the capabilities of the two largest countries in the region,” he added.

Ghaffar also asserted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "historic" visit to Egypt “sends an important message to the region and the entire world about the return of strong relations between Egypt and Türkiye to their historical roots spanning thousands of years.”

The health minister was the head of the honorary mission to receive President Erdogan and his delegation this week.

Collaboration in health care