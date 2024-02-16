TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish-Egyptian hospital to be established in Cairo
Turkish President Erdogan's historic visit to Egypt sends ''an important message to the region and the entire world about the return of strong relations between the two countries'', says Egyptian health minister.
Egyptian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Ghaffar had received a delegation from the Turkish Organ Transplantation Society to discuss ways of cooperation and exchanging experiences in the field. / Photo: AA Archive
February 16, 2024

A Turkish-Egyptian hospital will be built in the new administrative capital east of Cairo, Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has revealed.

"The hospital's establishment protocol will be signed among other protocols during the upcoming visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi to Ankara in April," Ghaffar said on Friday.

“We look forward to significant cooperation in various fields, especially in the health sector, in the coming period, so that we can expand the scope of cooperation and maximise the benefit from the capabilities of the two largest countries in the region,” he added.

Ghaffar also asserted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "historic" visit to Egypt “sends an important message to the region and the entire world about the return of strong relations between Egypt and Türkiye to their historical roots spanning thousands of years.”

The health minister was the head of the honorary mission to receive President Erdogan and his delegation this week.

Collaboration in health care

Ghaffar noted that Türkiye and Egypt kickstarted their health cooperation since Israel's war on Palestine's Gaza began in October. Since then, they have worked in coordination with the Turkish Embassy in Egypt, as well as through continuous cooperation and meetings with Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

“Cooperation and communication have not stopped daily through meetings, hosting delegations from Turkish emergency and relief administrations, international aid from the Turkish Red Crescent, and a group of doctors and specialists to review cases (Palestinians injured) in Egypt and sending many cases of the injured to Türkiye," Ghaffar said.

"Today, we witness an Egyptian-Turkish meeting on organ transplantation, to make it a significant research, scientific, and therapeutic cooperation for the benefit of both Turkish and Egyptian people," he added.

Earlier on Friday, the Egyptian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Ghaffar had received a delegation from the Turkish Organ Transplantation Society to discuss ways of cooperation and exchanging experiences in the field.

The minister proposed forming an Egyptian association specialising in organ transplantation, similar to the Turkish model.

SOURCE:AA
