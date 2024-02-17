Saturday, February 17, 2024

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a decision to pull back troops from the eastern frontline city Avdiivka was made to "save our soldiers' lives".

"In order to avoid being surrounded, it was decided to withdraw to other lines. This does not mean that people retreated some kilometres and Russia captured something, it did not capture anything," he told the Munich Security Conference.

"The ability to save our people is the most important task for us," he added.

More updates 👇

1627 GMT — Germany's Rheinmetall to produce munitions in Ukraine

German weapons producer Rheinmetall has said it has signed an accord with a Ukrainian company to build artillery munitions in Ukraine, which desperately needs them to fend off Russian attacks.

The accord was signed on the sidelines of the Munich Security conference by Ukrainian industry minister Alexander Kamyshin and Rheinmetall chief executive Armin Papperger.

For security reasons, the name of the local partner, the location of the factory and the start date of production weren't revealed.

1602 GMT — Ukraine to join EU and NATO once war ends: Italy's Foreign Minister

Ukraine will become a member of the European Union and also of NATO, but it cannot enter the military alliance while it is still at war with Russia, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said.

"The message to Russia is very clear: Ukraine will be a member of the European Union, and then we are working to have Ukraine as a member of NATO," Tajani said at the Munich Security Conference.

However, NATO membership is impossible while Ukraine remains locked in a military conflict with Russia, he added.

1535 GMT — Zelenskyy warns of an 'artificial deficit' of weapons after withdrawal from Avdiivka

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned allies that an “artificial deficit” of arms for his country risks giving Russia breathing space, highlighting the need for artillery and long-range weapons after his military chief said he was withdrawing troops from the eastern city of Avdiivka.

Zelenskyy spoke to the Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering of security and foreign policy officials. Ukraine is back on the defensive against Russia in the nearly 2-year-old war, hindered by low ammunition supplies and a shortage of personnel.

“Ukrainians have proven that we can force Russia to retreat,” he said. “We can get our land back, and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin can lose, and this has already happened more than once on the battlefield."

1321 GMT — Will work to ensure Russia pays damages to Ukraine: US Vice President

US Vice President Kamala Harris has said that US President Joe Biden's administration stood ready to support Ukraine in its war with Russia for "as long as it takes" and would push for Russia to pay damages to Ukraine following the end of the war.

"We will continue in our efforts to secure a just and lasting peace. We will work to make sure Russia pays damages to Ukraine," she said at a joint news conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the annual Munich Security Conference.

1210 GMT — Ukraine shoots down three Russian warplanes: Air force chief

Ukrainian forces have shot down two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter in the skies over eastern Ukraine, the country's air force chief said.

"On the morning of February 17, 2024, in the eastern (sector), units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three enemy aircraft at once - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter," Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

Reuters was not able to verify the claim, which if true would represent a loss to Moscow of advanced warplanes worth in excess of $100M in total.

1019 GMT — Ammunition shortage hurting Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Ukraine's fightback against Russian troops is being limited by a lack of long-range missiles and artillery shells, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, making a fresh appeal for more weapons.