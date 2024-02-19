A judicial delay in India that stretched some six years and caused immense despair, fortunately, did not end in disappointment.

Instead, when the country’s Supreme Court last week scrapped – following protracted arguments and intermittent adjournments – a scheme by the Narendra Modi government that allowed individuals and corporates to anonymously fund political parties, there was a general outpouring of relief that the beleaguered Indian democracy had survived what was seen as a debilitating crisis.

That the verdict jettisoning the scheme as “unconstitutional” came ahead of national elections slated for mid-2024 provided additional comfort. It is another matter that Modi is widely expected to win a rare third term.

Brought into effect in 2018, the electoral bond scheme was widely thought to have skewed India's democratic process, already dominated heavily by Modi's far-right Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies.

Though touted as a fund-raising instrument aimed at bringing transparency into election funding, it had the exact opposite result and made the entire process more opaque.

Indian elections are very expensive - second only to US presidential elections - and cost an estimated seven billion dollars in 2019 when the last parliamentary elections were held.

Political parties guzzle money and the electoral bond scheme allowed Indian citizens and businesses incorporated in the country to make anonymous donations to them.

Akin to promissory notes, one could buy interest-free bonds in fixed denominations from $12.50 to $125,000 from the state-owned State Bank of India during specific periods of time throughout the year and could then donate them to a political party of their choice for encashing within the next 15 days.

The contributors could buy as many bonds as they wished since the law provided for no limit.

Also, the scheme allowed individuals and firms to donate without revealing their identity.

From the very beginning, critics were aghast. Ordinary citizens had no idea who was buying the bonds and bankrolling which party. The government, though, had access to the records kept by the State Bank of India.

It was suspected that the scheme had been deliberately designed to benefit the BJP. As the party in power, it could easily find out if anyone was donating to the opposition and arm-twist them to desist from doing so.

The non-disclosure of names of donors to the public also meant that governments - both at the federal and regional levels - could enter into quid pro quos with donors without ordinary citizens getting any wind of it.

Records suggest that the ruling BJP did indeed benefit the most.

Of the US$ two billion worth of bonds sold until the Supreme Court stepped in, around 57 percent went to the ruling party. The Congress - its principal opposition - got a dismal 9 percent in comparison.

Critics naturally have been crying foul.