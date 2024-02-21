In a significant turn of events on the eastern front of the Russia-Ukraine war, Kiev withdrew troops from the Donetsk region on February 17 following intense fighting, which saw Ukrainian soldiers run out of ammunition.

Avdiivka, a Ukrainian town in the east, fell after enduring a months-long Russian assault that involved thousands of soldiers and tanks.

The loss of the town, which Russians call Avdeyevka, marks Russia's most significant battlefield gain since seizing Bakhmut in May 2023.

The Russian victory comes almost two years after President Vladimir Putin initiated a full-scale offensive by sending troops into Ukraine on February 24 2022.

Here’s what the experts say about the fall of Avdiivka and its impact on the wider war.

A shifting frontline

Avdiivka, a city in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, has been described as a "gateway" to the nearby Russian-occupied city of Donetsk.

"Avdiivka is a gateway to further movement in the Donetsk province for Russians. Whereas for Ukrainian forces, it would be a gateway to Donetsk, which is currently held by Russian forces," says Eugene Chausovsky, the Senior Director for Analytical Development and Training at New Lines Institute.

While the fall of Avdiivka may not decisively alter the course of the war, it could grant Russia greater access to other parts of Donetsk, he tells TRT World.

"I would say that Avdiivka is not likely to turn the tide of the war if Russian forces are indeed able to capture it, but it could give Russia greater access to other parts of Donetsk.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has has cited the fall of Avdiivka as consequence of the delay in the supply of longer-range weapons to Ukraine.

Kamran Gasanov, a Russian analyst, expects Russia to advance further after the capture of the key town, which is home to Ukraine’s largest coke plant.

"The loss of Avdiivka gives Russia the opportunity to advance further," he says, adding, "Russian troops have already done this by 7-8 km."

Gasanov anticipates "several consequences" arising from Ukraine's withdrawal from Avdiivka.

The Ukrainian military will have fewer opportunities to shell Donbass as the front line shifts back, allowing Russia the chance to advance further to possibly reach places like the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, he says.

Not so easy

Russian troops have taken the city after a months-long assault in which, according to Ukrainian military claims, Moscow suffered a high number of casualties.

Ukrainian journalist Illa Ponomorenko says Russia’s victory at Avdiivka has come after it endured "tremendous" losses.

"We're yet to make an ultimate conclusion regarding numbers, but to seize (what's left of) Avdiivka, over the last four months alone, Russia lost several hundred armoured vehicles and an extremely high quantity of manpower. Everything that's visually confirmed and documented," he says.