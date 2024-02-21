An Israeli sabotage attack on an Iranian natural gas pipeline has caused multiple explosions that struck it a week ago, Iran's oil minister alleged.

The comments by Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji on Wednesday, come as Israel has been blamed for a series of attacks targeting Tehran's nuclear programme.

The "explosion of the gas pipeline was an Israeli plot," Owji said, according to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency. “The enemy intended to disturb gas service in the provinces and put people’s gas distribution at risk.”

He added: "The evil action and plot by the enemy was properly managed." Owji provided no evidence to support his claims.

Israel has not acknowledged carrying out the attack, though it rarely claims its espionage missions abroad. The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a longtime foe of Iran, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The blasts on February 14 hit a natural gas pipeline running from Iran’s western Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province up north to cities on the Caspian Sea.