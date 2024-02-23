A new mass grave has been discovered in Azerbaijan's Khojaly, a district in the country's Karabakh region that has been the site of mass killings and burials since the First Karabakh War.

An investigation discovered bone fragments, which were then collected for laboratory examination and expert analysis, the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement on Friday.

Its district office in Khojaly received information on Wednesday about human remains discovered during excavations in the city centre near a former carpet factory conducted as part of restoration and construction efforts.

A team from the prosecutor's office, other government bodies, and the Azerbaijan delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was forwarded to the location.

"As a result of the procedural actions carried out until now, the human remains discovered in the area belong to at least four people (one of them, presumably, a four to five-year-old child); it was determined that they were being tortured, tied with ropes, and buried at least 25 years ago," the statement said.

The criminal department of the Prosecutor General's Office has launched a full investigation into the incident, with updates to be publicly available.