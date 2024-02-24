Washington, DC — While the Western support for Israel continues, Tel Aviv has proven to be an ineffective ally and a political burden to its Western allies amid its "genocide" of Palestinians in besieged Gaza, according to experts.

In a panel discussion organised by The Jerusalem Fund in US capital, Middle East analyst Mouin Rabbani highlighted Israel's historical reliability, citing its involvement in conflicts such as the 1956 tri-aggression along with UK and France against Egypt, and the 1967 Six Day War against Egypt and Syria.

However, Rabbani noted a decline in Israel's effectiveness since the 1980s, culminating in its current violence in Gaza and struggles against resistance groups like Hamas.

"In recent decades, Israel has proven increasingly incapable of reaching a decisive and definitive outcome in its conflicts with those it occupies, and its neighbours," Mouin argued.

"Even if it [Israel's carnage in Gaza] ends tomorrow morning, with Israel decisively achieving all objectives in the next 24 hours — let's assume that for the sake of argument, Israel would still have a lot to answer for, because certain things have happened since October 7, that I think, raise serious questions about Israel's continued reliability as an effective proxy for Western Imperial strategy in the Middle East," he added.

"You have a period of five months where Israel has proven incapable of achieving any of its key military objectives vis-a-vis, either Hamas or the other Palestinian movements in the Gaza Strip."

Rabbani added that while Israel succeeded in achieving some of its goals by making Gaza unfit for human life and ethnically cleansing the Palestinians, that isn't of particular interest to its Western allies, saying the Western sponsors want to see an army that is "not only an effective killing machine, but an effective fighting force" that can deal a decisive defeat to any group, which is something Israel has failed to pull off against Hamas, Hezbollah or other resistance groups.

"Even if it were to achieve that tomorrow morning, I would argue it's already too late," he said, adding that the US initially didn’t want Israel to launch another front with Lebanon simply because it's incapable of doing so.

"So rather than Israel being the outpost of Western interests in this region, the US had to come in, not to defend the US interest but to defend Israel," he said.

Will Israel be forced to change its stance?