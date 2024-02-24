WORLD
3 MIN READ
Fire in eastern China leaves at least 15 dead, dozens injured
Initial investigation indicates the fire originated on the first floor of the building, where electric bikes had been stored, according to officials.
Fire in eastern China leaves at least 15 dead, dozens injured
Domestic media reports suggested the fire was caused by an electric heating device. / Photo: AFP
February 24, 2024

At least 15 people have been killed and 44 injured in a fire at a residential building in eastern China's Nanjing, local authorities said Saturday.

The fire broke out early Friday morning, officials said at a press conference, with a preliminary investigation suggesting the blaze started on the building's first floor, where electric bikes had been placed.

The building is located in the Yuhuatai district of Nanjing, a city of more than eight million that lies about 260 kilometres (162 miles) northwest of Shanghai.

By 6:00 am (2200 GMT Thursday), the fire had been extinguished, and a search and rescue operation ended around 02:00 pm Friday, authorities said.

Footage circulating on Chinese social networks showed a skyscraper on fire in the middle of the night, with black smoke pouring from it.

Other images show gigantic flames consuming several floors of the building, the flashing lights of emergency vehicles visible nearby in the dark.

The 44 injured people were sent to hospital for treatment, officials said, adding one was in "critical condition" while another was seriously injured.

At a press conference, city mayor Chen Zhichang offered his condolences and apologies to the victims' families.

RelatedDozens dead in central China fire
Recommended

The recent spate of deadly fires in China

Fires and other deadly accidents are common in China due to lax safety standards and poor enforcement.

And the country has seen a spate of deadly fires in recent months, often caused by official negligence — prompting calls from President Xi Jinping last month for "deep reflection" and greater efforts to "curb the frequent occurrence of safety accidents".

In January, dozens died after a fire broke out at a store in the central city of Xinyu, with state news agency Xinhua reporting the blaze had been caused by the "illegal" use of fire by workers in the store's basement.

That fire came just days after a late-evening blaze at a school in central China's Henan province killed 13 schoolchildren as they slept in a dormitory.

A teacher at the school told state-run Hebei Daily that all the victims were from the same third-grade class of nine - and 10-year-olds.

Domestic media reports suggested the fire was caused by an electric heating device.

The month before, an explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the northwest of the country left 31 dead and prompted official pledges of a nationwide campaign to promote workplace safety.

RelatedSeveral dead, over 50 hospitalised in China building fire
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington