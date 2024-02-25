WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bus crash in South Africa kills at least nine ANC supporters
The victims were among the tens of thousands of people that crowded into a football stadium in Durban for the launch of the African National Congress's election manifesto.
Bus crash in South Africa kills at least nine ANC supporters
 The victims were among the tens of thousands of people that crowded into a football stadium in Durban/ Photo: AFP
February 25, 2024

At least nine supporters of South Africa's ruling ANC were killed in a bus crash as they were travelling home after attending a key electoral rally, police has said.

Road and traffic authorities said on Sunday about 70 people were aboard the vehicle when it lost control and rolled over near the eastern town of Paulpietersburg.

Eight people were killed in the impact. A ninth died later in hospital, police said.

Dozens were injured, several critically, authorities said.

The victims were among the tens of thousands of people that crowded into a football stadium in Durban on Saturday for the launch of the African National Congress's election manifesto.

Many were bussed in from across South Africa by the party, a common political practice in the country.

The accident happened early on Sunday morning when the bus was taking some supporters back to the northeastern province of Mpumalanga, authorities said.

RelatedSouth Africa train crash kills at least 18 people
Recommended

Condolences

"It is a true tragedy that there be such a loss of lives after such a memorable day," the ANC said.

It sent its condolences to the families of those killed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the ANC's electoral campaign on Saturday, promising to create jobs and end crippling power cuts.

The party is struggling in the polls after three decades in power amid anger over high unemployment and a sluggish economy.

South Africans vote in national and provincial elections on May 29.

RelatedElevator drop at South Africa platinum mine kills, injures dozens
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington