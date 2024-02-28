Nigeria's government employees and other union workers have begun a new nationwide strike that threatens to shut down key services while people are angry about soaring inflation and growing economic pain.

“We are hungry. There is nobody that doesn’t know this,” said Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigerian Labour Congress, on Tuesday.

Since assuming office in Africa's most populous country last year, President Bola Tinubu has enacted policies that include doing away with fuel subsidies and unifying the country’s multiple exchange rates, leading to a devaluation of the Naira against the Dollar.

Gasoline prices have more than doubled and inflation has shot up as a result, reaching close to 30 percent last month, the highest in nearly three decades, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Others said the protest was the only way to get the government’s attention.