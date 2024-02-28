WORLD
Nigeria strike cripples services as workers protest inflation
Nationwide strikes are disrupting services in Nigeria as unions accuse the government of reneging on promises regarding wages and subsidies, intensifying opposition against current economic policies.
February 28, 2024

Nigeria's government employees and other union workers have begun a new nationwide strike that threatens to shut down key services while people are angry about soaring inflation and growing economic pain.

“We are hungry. There is nobody that doesn’t know this,” said Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigerian Labour Congress, on Tuesday.

Since assuming office in Africa's most populous country last year, President Bola Tinubu has enacted policies that include doing away with fuel subsidies and unifying the country’s multiple exchange rates, leading to a devaluation of the Naira against the Dollar.

Gasoline prices have more than doubled and inflation has shot up as a result, reaching close to 30 percent last month, the highest in nearly three decades, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Others said the protest was the only way to get the government’s attention.

'Unmet promises'

“Things are getting out of hand,” said Christian Omeje, a shop owner in the capital, Abuja. “Prices keep soaring, the aid the government said it would dole out has not been provided.”

This is just the latest strike action. In October, government labour unions reached a deal with the government to end strikes in return for monthly stipends and subsidies to cushion the blow of the new policies. Still, the unrest continued.

Unions say the government has failed to deliver on promises that included a monthly wage increase of approximately $20 for all workers for six months and payments of approximately $15 for three months to millions of vulnerable households.

Most services appeared to continue Tuesday with a reduced workforce.

