Oscar-nominated film 'Past Lives' inspired by immigrant experience of maker
The film centers on the reunion of two old friends in New York, decades after they parted ways as children in South Korea.
 'Past Lives' by Celine Song  has drawn critical acclaim since its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last year / Photo: AFP
February 28, 2024

Korean-Canadian director Celine Song has said her life as an immigrant inspired the Oscar-nominated film "Past Lives", speaking ahead of its release in South Korean cinemas.

Specifically, she drew on a conversation between her friend visiting from South Korea and her husband at a bar in New York, Song told a press conference in the capital, Seoul on Wednesday.

"As a bilingual, I was translating between the two who couldn't communicate and it made me realise I was translating some parts of my identity and history," she added.

"That made me want to make this film."

The film, which centres on two old friends, Nora and Hae Sung, who reunite in New York decades after having parted ways as children in South Korea, has drawn critical acclaim since its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last year.

Best Picture nomination

It won a Best Picture nomination for this year's Academy Awards, competing against the likes of "Oppenheimer" and "Anatomy Of A Fall" as well as for Best Original Screenplay.

The film also won the award for best feature at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Song was born and brought up in South Korea before moving to Canada at the age of 12, similar to the main character Nora.

It was a personal choice to make her first feature film autobiographical, she added.

"As one human being, I think it should be something that you deeply believe only you can do or you must do in order to make or write something worthwhile to watch," Song said

SOURCE:Reuters
