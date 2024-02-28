Korean-Canadian director Celine Song has said her life as an immigrant inspired the Oscar-nominated film "Past Lives", speaking ahead of its release in South Korean cinemas.

Specifically, she drew on a conversation between her friend visiting from South Korea and her husband at a bar in New York, Song told a press conference in the capital, Seoul on Wednesday.

"As a bilingual, I was translating between the two who couldn't communicate and it made me realise I was translating some parts of my identity and history," she added.

"That made me want to make this film."

The film, which centres on two old friends, Nora and Hae Sung, who reunite in New York decades after having parted ways as children in South Korea, has drawn critical acclaim since its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last year.