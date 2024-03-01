Paramilitary forces and their allied militias fighting to take power in Sudan carried out widespread ethnic killings and rapes while taking control of much of western Darfur that may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, United Nations experts have said in a new report.

The report to the UN Security Council, obtained on Thursday by The Associated Press, paints a horrifying picture of the brutality of the Rapid Support Forces against Africans in Darfur.

It also details how the RSF succeeded in gaining control of four out of Darfur's five states, including through complex financial networks that involve dozens of companies.

Sudan plunged into chaos in April, when long-simmering tensions between its military led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, broke out into street battles in the capital, Khartoum.

Fighting spread to other parts of the country, but in Sudan's Darfur region, it took on a different form: brutal attacks by the RSF on African civilians, especially the ethnic Masalit.

'Worst violence since 2005'

Two decades ago, Darfur became synonymous with genocide and war crimes, particularly by the notorious Janjaweed militias against populations that identify as Central or East African.

It seems that legacy has returned, with the International Criminal Court's prosecutor Karim Khan saying in late January there are grounds to believe both sides are committing possible war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide in Darfur.

The panel of experts said Darfur is experiencing “its worst violence since 2005.”

The ongoing conflict has caused a large-scale humanitarian crisis and displaced approximately 6.8 million people — 5.4 million within Sudan and 1.4 million who have fled to other countries, including approximately 555,000 to neighbouring Chad, the experts said.

The RSF and rival Sudanese government forces have both used heavy artillery and shelling in highly populated areas, causing widespread destruction of critical water, sanitation, education and healthcare facilities.