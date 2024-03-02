WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli police arrest protesters demanding release of captives in Gaza
Law enforcement has arrested several protesters for rioting, according to media reports.
Israeli police arrest protesters demanding release of captives in Gaza
In West Jerusalem, hundreds of Israelis demonstrated near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, demanding he strike a deal with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. / Photo: AP Archive
March 2, 2024

Israeli police arrested seven protesters for rioting as demonstrators closed Begin Street during a downtown rally to demand the release of captives held in Gaza.

“Israeli police arrested 7 protesters in Kaplan Square in downtown Tel Aviv on charges of rioting during the rally demanding the government to strike a deal with Hamas to release the hostages held in Gaza,” the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported on Saturday.

It pointed out that other demonstrators closed Begin Street -- a vital thoroughfare in Tel Aviv -- as part of pressure on the government.​​​​​​​

In West Jerusalem, hundreds of Israelis demonstrated near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, demanding he strike a deal with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Protesters also demanded immediate elections, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

In Caesarea in northern Israel, 1,200 demonstrated in front of Netanyahu's house, demanding the release of the captives and the resignation of the government, according to the Israeli broadcasting authority.

Demonstrators chanted against Netanyahu's government and shouted, “Elections now!”

Thousands of Israelis also participated in other areas of Israel, including Haifa, Raanana and Rehovot.

Recommended
RelatedIsraeli bombing of displaced Palestinians in tents 'outrageous' — WHO chief

Prisoners exchange

Qatar, alongside Egypt and the United States, is sponsoring negotiations to reach a prisoner exchange deal and a ceasefire in Gaza between Tel Aviv and Palestinian factions, with sources suggesting it could happen before March 11, when Ramadan is expected to begin.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on Gaza after the October 7 attacks in which around 1,200 Israelis were killed and about 250 others taken hostage.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Israeli strikes, and many more bodies are likely unaccounted for under the rubble across the besieged enclave.

Israel and Hamas have been negotiating through Egyptian, Qatari and American mediators on a possible ceasefire.

An earlier truce for cessation of hostilities and prisoners exchange lasted for one week in late November.

Related'Zionist bombing' in Gaza kills seven Israeli hostages — Palestine fighters
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington