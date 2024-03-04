Many high-ranking officials have resigned from the Israeli army spokesperson's team due to the ongoing war in Gaza, according to the Israeli media on Sunday.

“The second-in-command in Daniel Hagari's team, Moran Katz, along with many high-ranking officials have submitted their resignations in light of the Gaza conflict,” Israeli Channel 14 reported.

“The retiring officials also include Gen. Richard Heshit, the Israeli army's spokesperson for foreign media affairs,” the channel added.

Israeli reports in recent months have highlighted deep-seated disputes between the government and the army regarding the government's management of the war and its post-war strategy in Gaza.

