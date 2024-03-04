Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has accused the US of seeking to "drive a wedge" among Israelis amid divisions over a visit by Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz to Washington for talks with top US officials, including Vice-President Kamala Harris.

"The US government is looking for places to drive a wedge between Israelis in order to advance its plans, with the help of Gantz," Smotrich, the firebrand minister, said on Monday.

"In this way, Gantz is working to advance their [US] plans to establish a Palestinian state," he added.

Smotrich, the leader of the extremist Religious Zionism Party, urged Gantz to clearly declare his commitment to a decision by the Israeli government and the Knesset to reject a Palestinian state.

Last month, the Knesset [Israel's parliament] voted in support of a government decision to reject unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Netanyahu opposed Gantz's visit to the US and asked the Israeli ambassador in Washington not to deal with the trip as an official one.

Gantz's US visit was also criticised by Doudi Amsellem, minister of regional cooperation, in a post on social media platform X that said: "Mr Gantz, your entry into government was intended to create unity at a time of emergency, not to be a Trojan horse".

Gantz-Harris meeting

Gantz's visit highlighted tensions in the Israeli government as Gantz, a former Israeli military chief and centrist opposition leader, has been at odds with the far-right Netanyahu on finding an exit strategy to Israel's brutal war on besieged Gaza.

"With friends, we should always speak openly, and that's what we're going to do," Gantz, who joined the war cabinet as a minister without portfolio after the October 7 surprise blitz, told reporters as he arrived at the White House.

Harris, 59, called on Sunday for Hamas and Israel to agree on an immediate ceasefire — and used unusually strong language to criticise Israel for not letting in enough aid to the blockaded enclave.