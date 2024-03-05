"Keir Starmer, this is for Gaza."

That was the opening line of George Galloway’s acceptance speech, after he was voted in as a member of the United Kingdom parliament in a special election last week.

Galloway was elected by voters in the northern British town of Rochdale on a largely pro-Palestinian platform. The main opposition Labour party had held the seat, but withdrew its support of its candidate over comments he made about Israel.

Galloway's victory speech encapsulated the sentiment of millions of people across the country.

Amid jubilant cheers from his supporters, the only Member of Parliament (MP) for the Workers’ Party - founded by Galloway himself in 2019 – continued to direct his scathing words at Starmer, the head of the Labour Party:

"You have paid and will pay a high price for the role you have played in enabling, encouraging and covering for the catastrophe presently going on in occupied Palestine in (Gaza)."

The message reflected the strength of feeling about the war among Rochdale’s Muslims, who make up around 30 percent of the town's population. It also articulated the main reason why so many voters who went to the polls elected Galloway as their MP.

With 12,335 votes and a majority of 5,697, Galloway received more votes than both of the UK's main political parties put together. The special election — known as a by-election — was held following the recent death of Rochdale's previous MP, Tony Lloyd.

Around 66 percent of the UK’s population supports a ceasefire, including people from all racial and religious backgrounds, according to the research group YouGov. But Muslim representatives say the Rochdale result reflects how out of touch Britain’s political establishment is with their communities’ specific values.

Abubakr Nanabawa is the spokesperson for The Muslim Vote, a coalition of Muslim organisations that aim to mobilise the community politically and help select and endorse candidates that best represent it.

Speaking to TRT World, he pointed to a growing sense of alienation among British Muslims that has come to a head with Israel’s attack on Gaza.

"The British government has provided cover for what the International Court of Justice has said is a potential genocide. I think for people that is a red line. Perhaps before, Muslims were able to overlook the shortcomings of the Labour Party because it was seen to provide an alternative to the current government, but now it seems the party has crossed a line from which there is no return."

Nanabawa was referring to the fact that the Labour leader Keir Starmer refused to call for a ceasefire until very recently. Previously, Starmer had told a British radio station that he believed Israel was justified in cutting off water and electricity to Gaza.

He later advised Labour MPs to abstain from a vote in parliament calling for a ceasefire. His stance led to several MPs resigning from the Front Bench of the House of Commons, as well as dozens of Labour councillors across the country abandoning the party. It also resulted in droves of Muslims renouncing their support.

Indeed, a recent poll carried out by the Labour Muslim Network found that 70 percent of Muslims would consider Britain’s complicity in Gaza to be a key factor in their voting choices.

But while political analyst Taj Ali agreed that Israel’s onslaught has been a defining moment for the five-million strong community, he also pointed to a broader problem British Muslims have had with the Labour Party for some time.

Speaking to TRT World, Ali said, "Over the past few years, the level of support for the party among British Muslims has waned."

Ali, who is the co-editor of the British trade union magazine Tribune, added, "The party has traditionally been the home of many British Muslims, but we've seen discontent, whether it was over the Iraq war, or the authoritarian legislation introduced by New Labour and, more recently, events in Gaza. What we saw in Rochdale is reflective of how many Muslims across the country are feeling right now."