Former US president Donald Trump has ignited the electoral arena once again, calling for a presidential debate with incumbent President Joe Biden.

Trump, on Wednesday, wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that it was crucial "for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People".

"I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE! The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). I look forward to receiving a response. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

With former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley suspending her campaign, the stage is now set for a high-stakes rematch between Biden and Trump in 2024.

The upcoming clash marks the first presidential rematch in nearly seven decades, pitting two contrasting visions of American power, policy, and governance against each other.

Trump's recent dominance in GOP contests across 15 states and one territory, save for Vermont, propels him closer to securing the Republican National Convention nomination. Haley's exit leaves Trump as the sole contender for the nomination.

Meanwhile, Biden is poised to unveil his election-year agenda with his upcoming State of the Union address, reaffirming the importance of preserving democratic institutions as a cornerstone of his campaign.