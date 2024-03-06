WORLD
Trump challenges Biden for debate 'anytime, anywhere, anyplace'
President Biden's stance on debating Trump remains unclear while White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre deflects press questions about Biden's debate participation.
Trump has challenged Biden to step onto a stage with him for a debate before the November election./ Photo: AP Archive
March 6, 2024

Former US president Donald Trump has ignited the electoral arena once again, calling for a presidential debate with incumbent President Joe Biden.

Trump, on Wednesday, wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that it was crucial "for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People".

"I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE! The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). I look forward to receiving a response. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

With former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley suspending her campaign, the stage is now set for a high-stakes rematch between Biden and Trump in 2024.

The upcoming clash marks the first presidential rematch in nearly seven decades, pitting two contrasting visions of American power, policy, and governance against each other.

Trump's recent dominance in GOP contests across 15 states and one territory, save for Vermont, propels him closer to securing the Republican National Convention nomination. Haley's exit leaves Trump as the sole contender for the nomination.

Meanwhile, Biden is poised to unveil his election-year agenda with his upcoming State of the Union address, reaffirming the importance of preserving democratic institutions as a cornerstone of his campaign.

'Worst president' in US history

In his victory speech at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Trump took aim at Biden, dubbing him "the worst president in the history of our country" and signalling a fierce electoral battle ahead.

Biden, in turn, emphasised the need to resist Trump's perceived regressive agenda, rallying voters to oppose his policies.

With four major national polls indicating Trump leading Biden by a margin of 2 to 5 points among registered voters, the presidential race is likely to be a tight contested.

As the US braces for a contentious electoral showdown, the Trump-Biden rematch promises to be a pivotal moment in American political history, defining the trajectory of the country for years to come.

Biden's stance on engaging in debates with Trump ahead of the November election remains unclear.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre skillfully sidestepped inquiries from the media on the likelihood of Biden participating in debates.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
