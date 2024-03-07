Thursday, March 7, 2024

1728 GMT — Sweden has become the 32nd member of NATO in the shadow of Russia's offensive on Ukraine, ending decades of post-World War II neutrality and turning the page on two centuries of non-alignment.

Days after Hungary became the last NATO member to sign off, Sweden ceremonially handed over accession documents to the United States, the leading force of the transatlantic alliance that provides joint security for all.

"It is a major step but, at the same time, a very natural step," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said at the State Department.

The accession "is a victory for freedom today. Sweden has made a free, democratic, sovereign and united choice to join NATO," he said.

1735 GMT — Britain says allies' unity unshaken by German army leak

Britain said allies' faith in Germany remained strong despite a leaked audio recording of German military officers discussing the war in Ukraine.

"I don't want to play into the hands of some Russian narrative about divisions between allies. What I see... is incredible unity between allies," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said at a press conference in Berlin alongside his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

A 38-minute recording of confidential German army talks, in which the officers debated the possible use of German-made Taurus missiles by Ukraine, was posted on Russian social media on Friday.

1733 GMT — Ukraine's ex-army chief Zaluzhny appointed ambassador to UK

Ukraine named Valery Zaluzhny as its new envoy to the UK a month after he was removed from his position as the country's commander-in-chief.

"On March 7, 2024, the President of Ukraine approved the candidacy of Valery Zaluzhny for the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom," the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement.

1703 GMT — Ukraine losses 'in vain' if western nations stall on aid: Habeck

Western countries need to give Ukraine the support they have promised, or its losses "would be in vain," said German Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

Speaking in Washington, where he met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Habeck added that "the support for Ukraine cannot weaken, must not weaken."

"This is a decisive moment," added the minister, who is also due to meet with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on his trip.

1658 GMT — Swiss look at using Russian assets for Ukraine reparations

Swiss lawmakers narrowly backed moves towards allowing the use of frozen Russian state assets to fund war reparations in Ukraine.

The issue has been hotly debated in Switzerland, where discretion in the key banking industry and the country's tradition of neutrality are highly valued.

The upper house of parliament voted by 21-19 in favour of a series of government-backed motions, with three abstentions. The lower house passed them last year.