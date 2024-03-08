Friday, March 8, 2024

1913 GMT –– Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Ankara will continue its efforts for "fair peace" between Russia and Ukraine.

"While we continue our solidarity with Ukraine, we will continue to endeavor to end the war with fair peace based on negotiations," Erdogan said at a joint news conference with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymr Zelenskyy in Istanbul.

"Türkiye is ready to host a peace summit in which Russia will also be present," he added. He said that Türkiye will "strongly" support the reconstruction of the war-stricken Ukraine.

Erdogan said the Black Sea Grain Initiative allowed nearly 33 million tons of grain to reach those in need, preventing a global food crisis. "We are pleased that our bilateral trade remains stable despite the war," he said.

"The entry into force of the free trade agreement (with Ukraine) as soon as possible will undoubtedly give a new impetus to our relations," the Turkish president added.

More updates 👇

1725 GMT –– Safety at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant worsening, Ukraine says

Safety at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine is worsening daily, Ukraine's energy minister said, pledging to keep pressuring Russia at the UN nuclear watchdog to withdraw from the site.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution late on Thursday condemning Russia's control of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant and expressing "grave concern" at lack of staffing and maintenance two years after its capture.

"The general situation is moving to (a) nuclear accident and it's very important to stop immediately this (Russian) presence," Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko told a news conference.

1642 GMT – Ukraine needs unrestricted, timely arms supplies: Kiev

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the country needs unrestricted and timely arms supplies to fight Russian forces.

"The strategy of dripping support for Ukraine drop by drop does not work anymore," he told a press conference in the capital of Lithuania.

"What is required is an unrestricted and timely supply of all types of weapons and ammunition to ensure that Ukraine defeats Russia and the war in Europe does not spill over," he said.

1644 GMT –– Ukraine to receive 6 billion euro from EU in next two months, PM says

Ukraine will receive 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion) from the European Union via its four-year Ukraine facility in the next two months, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

The government expects to receive 4.5 billion euros in March and another 1.5 billion euros in April, Shmyhal told a government meeting.

"This year, we aim to receive about 16 billion euros from the European Union. Ukraine will have the resources to fight and win. It is our key objective and we will do everything possible for it," Shmyhal said.

Finance ministry data showed that Ukraine received about $73.6 billion in foreign financing in 2022 and 2023. But in the first two months of this year, Kiev received only $1.2 billion as major financing packages were delayed or blocked.

1624 GMT –– IAEA head Grossi held 'professional and frank' talks with Russia's Putin

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi described his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week as "professional and frank," the IAEA said in a statement.

The IAEA said the discussions focused on the paramount importance of reducing the still significant nuclear safety and security risks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.

1434 GMT –– Torture part of Russia's war policy in Ukraine: UN expert

Russian armed forces and associated groups systematically use torture in Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine, pointing to a "deliberate policy," a United Nations expert said.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, Alice Jill Edwards, said she had drawn that conclusion following a visit to war-stricken Ukraine in September.

"The volume of credible allegations of torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman or humiliating treatment or punishment (indicate that) torture is an element of Russia's war policy," she told the UN Human Rights Council.

"These grievous crimes appear to be neither random nor incidental."

1422 GMT –– Kiev briefs visiting Chinese delegation on security situation in Ukraine

Ukrainian officials gave a briefing on the current security situation in the country to a visiting Chinese delegation led by Beijing's special envoy for regional affairs.

"The (Ukrainian) Presidential Office hosted a briefing chaired by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak on the security situation in Ukraine and other topical issues for the delegation of the People's Republic of China headed by Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Eurasian Affairs," a Ukrainian presidency statement said.

Noting that this is Li's second visit to the country since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war over two years ago, the statement said the Chinese delegation was briefed on multiple issues, including the situation on the front line, the functioning of the grain corridor, and the return of prisoners of war.

1329 GMT –– Russian attack on Ukraine's Sumy kills 2, injures 26: officials

Russian missile attack on Ukraine's northern city of Sumy has killed two people and injured 26 more, the regional administration said.

"The premises of the school, the central city hospital, the regional emergency medical care center, and the water utility were damaged," it said on Facebook.

On Thursday, following the attack on the region close to the Russian border and front line, the authorities said one person was injured.

They published an updated report on Friday, adding that rescue work was completed. Six wounded remain in hospitals.

1303 GMT –– Russia says Ukrainian drone attack killed two on border

A Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian border region of Belgorod killed two people, the Russian governor said.

He said three Ukrainian "kamikaze drones" hit the village of Rozhdestvenska, close to the border with Ukraine, in a region that has come under frequent artillery, rocket and drone attack throughout the two-year conflict.

"As a result of the explosions, two people were killed and a third man was serious wounded," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on Telegram.

1218 GMT –– Czech-led collection can get Ukraine 300,000 shells: PM

The Czech Republic prime minister said an international initiative to buy arms for Ukraine from outside Europe had raised enough money to buy 300,000 shells, revising down figures given by the president.

President Petr Pavel said Ukraine would get 800,000 shells within weeks as 18 donor countries had pledged funding.

"We have managed to raise enough money to buy the first batch of 300,000 artillery shells," Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in an update.

1215 GMT –– French companies to produce military equipment in Ukraine, defence minister says

French companies will produce military equipment in Ukraine, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said, a move meant to help the country in its war against Russia.

"French companies will establish partnerships — three of them particularly, for drones and terrestrial material — with Ukrainian companies to produce spare parts on Ukrainian soil, and maybe even ammunition later, but this would take more time," Lecornu told broadcasters BFMTV-RMC.

He said civilian staff of the French defence industry would be present in Ukraine for production starting this summer.

1205 GMT –– India says it uncovers trafficking racket duping people into fighting for Russia in Ukraine

India said it had uncovered a "major human trafficking network" which lured young men to Russia with the promise of jobs only to force them to fight in the war in Ukraine.

About 35 men have been sent to Russia in the scheme so far, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said, an increase from the 20 men that the Indian foreign ministry had earlier mentioned.