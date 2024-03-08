BIZTECH
Gold nears historic high, poised for weekly remarkable gain in five months
Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell sparks a surge in gold prices, with expectations of mid-year rate cuts taking centre stage, promising the most significant weekly increase in months.
A saleswoman arranges a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in the southern Indian city of Kochi April 16, 2013. / Photo: Reuters
March 8, 2024

Gold prices were poised for their biggest weekly jump in five months, hovering near a historic high, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks cemented mid-year interest rate cut bets, ahead of a US key jobs report later in the day.

Spot gold was flat at $2,157.32 per ounce, as of 0601 GMT, hovering around a record peak of $2,164.09 hit on Thursday.

US gold futures were flat at $2,164.60.

"While a spur of short-term speculative activity primarily driven by CTAs (Commodity Trade Advisors) and algorithmic trading prompted the gold rally, it's very much this expectation of interest rate cuts in the not-too-distant future that's backing it," said Nikos Kavalis, managing director at Metals Focus.

Powell said that Fed was "not far" from gaining the confidence it needs in falling inflation to begin cutting rates, which he said are likely to happen in the coming months.

Traders are pricing in three to four quarter-point (25 bps) US rate cuts, with a 75 percent chance for the first in June, as per LSEG's interest rate probability app.

Lower rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Diversifying risk exposure

Another factor on why gold has been so solidly supported in recent weeks is the rally in procyclical asset classes, particularly equities as investors seek to diversify their risk exposure, Kavalis said.

This s urge in gold prices could dampen consumption during the wedding season in India, but top buyer China will see robust safe-haven demand this year, analysts and traders said.

The dollar headed for its sharpest weekly drop of the year, making bullion less expensive for other currency holders.

Market focus will be on key US jobs data due at 1330 GMT.

Spot platinum fell 0.3 percent to $916.48 per ounce, silver was steady at $24.32, while palladium rose 0.5 percent to $1,039.07. All three metals were poised for a weekly gain.

SOURCE:Reuters
