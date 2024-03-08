The consequences of Washington's steadfast support to Israel are palpably felt across the US, particularly among locals in the Upper Midwestern state of Michigan.

Home of the Great Lakes bordering the Canadian province of Ontario, those like Bilal Irfan, the president emeritus of the governing student body representing the largest college of the University of Michigan, are frustrated by Biden’s handling of the Gaza carnage.

In his community, he says, locals from diverse backgrounds feel deeply connected to such events.

"Michigan boasts a large population of Muslim Americans, as well as those of Arab and Middle Eastern backgrounds of varying faith groups. Many of these people have grown up or resided in the area in the aftermath of 9/11, with heightened Islamophobia, and seeing the crises unfold in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine," Irfan tells TRT World.

Since October 7, the United States, Israel's main ally, has vetoed three “immediate ceasefire” draft resolutions put forward by different nations at the UN Security Council and has approved over 100 weapons sales to Israel including thousands of bombs.

A recent Washington Post report, has shed light on the “quiet” approval and delivery of “thousands of precision-guided munitions, small diameter bombs, bunker busters, small arms and other lethal aid”.

US Officials recently told Congress at a recent classified briefing. Some weapons transfers occurred without public debate, as the cost was below the amount required for "the executive branch to individually notify Congress."

Biden's administration is awaiting approval from the US House of Representatives to send $14 billion of additional military aid to Israel.

Following the Hamas attack on October 7, Israel launched a brutal bombardment and a ground invasion in Gaza, killing more than 30,000 Palestinians, displacing 85 percent of the population and damaging or destroying 60 percent of the local infrastructure.

Amid this backdrop, Irfan describes an "increasing awareness" of the humanitarian catastrophe among young voters from Michigan’s diverse community that is "dramatically shifting the discourse around the prolonged occupation of Palestine".

The blockade on Gaza is leaving Palestinians facing starvation amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Internationally Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice amid an interim ruling ordering Tel Aviv to prevent genocidal acts and guarantee humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Following the US government's inability to end the onslaught in Gaza, Irfan says members of the Michigan community are deeply dissatisfied.

"There is clear discontent at the unabashed support for genocidal policies at every level of the top brass of the Biden administration. People are seeing the clear displays of genocidal intent, ethnic cleansing, settler colonialism, apartheid, and numerous war crimes live streamed and posted on social media platforms," he says.

Ahead of the US presidential elections in November, Irfan believes this discontent is increasing and is beginning to shape the country's political trajectory.

"There is also a growing number of people tired of being gaslighted into voting for the Democratic Party on account of a "lesser of two evils" slogan. Many are ready to become single-issue voters on Palestine, chiefly in addressing the crime of genocide," he says.

Irfan suggests this trend may see locals casting their ballots for alternative options including independent and third-party candidates.

Amid the palpable anger in the Swing State, one campaign group has emerged in recent weeks.

'Listen to Michigan,' is a multiracial, multifaith and anti-war campaign, angered by the what it describes as the financing of “war and genocide in Gaza."

The campaign group is calling on Biden to cease funding the Israeli government's "atrocities" against Palestinians.

They have been pushing locals in Michigan to cast their ballot as 'uncommitted" and ahead of November's election they say they wish "to send a "warning sign to President Biden and the Democratic Party now".

Campaign Manager Layla Elabed on Uncommitted Vote said, "President Biden has funded the bombs falling on the family members of people who live right here in Michigan. People who voted for him, who now feel completely betrayed,"

In recent days, Michigan faced strong pushback from many voting "uncommitted," protesting his administration's Gaza policy, despite Biden easily winning the Michigan Democratic primary.