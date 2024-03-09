Israel's militant monk and terror-preacher, Eliyahu Mali, has called for genocide of besieged Palestinians in Gaza, claiming it's in line with Halakha, or Jewish law, an alarming sermon that comes as Israel continues its carnage in Gaza without caring for global protests and calls for troop withdrawal.

Mali, who heads an extremist Shirat Moshe religious school in Israel where students serve in the military, said "there are no innocent people" in Gaza and all babies in the tiny enclave must be slaughtered.

"In our mitzvah [holy] war, in our situation in Gaza, according to what the law says, 'Not every soul shall live,' and the logic of this is very clear: if you do not kill them, they will kill you," Mali is seen exhorting the audience, in a video that has gone viral.

He claimed that those described as "vandals" in today's war are "the children of the previous war whom we kept alive, and in reality, it is the women who produce terrorists."

"Today he is a baby, tomorrow he is a fighter," he said.

"This means that this rule [do not keep alive every soul] is very clear in its concept, either you or them," he said. "Whoever comes to kill you, kill him first."

"Whoever comes to kill you with this concept does not only include the young man aged 16, 18, 20, or 30 who is now pointing a weapon at you, but also the future generation [the children of Gaza], and those who produce the future generation [women of Gaza], because there is really no difference," he said.

The leader of the opposition Labor Party, Merav Michaeli, condemned the rabbi's comments.

"Using halakha does not give any rabbi permission to present Judaism or Israel as bloodthirsty and vengeful," Michaeli wrote Friday on X.