The head of Hamas' political bureau said that the group “has shown positivity and responsibility” during indirect negotiations with Israel, insisting on a comprehensive agreement with international guarantees to oblige Israel to abide by it.

“We do not want to reach an agreement that does not end the war on Gaza, or does not let displaced people return to their homes, or does not ensure the departure of the Zionist enemy from Gaza,” Ismail Haniyeh said in a televised speech on Sunday.

Haniyeh said Israel bears “responsibility for not reaching an agreement because it does not want to commit to the basic principles of the agreement.”

“Nevertheless, we are open to continuing negotiations and open to any formula that achieves these principles and ends this aggression,” he emphasised.

Haniyeh pointed out that Israel “talks to mediators about rede ployment and repositioning of the occupying army forces inside Gaza,” indicating that it “has not made any commitment so far to the return of the displaced to their places of residence.”

He reiterated five principles for reaching a comprehensive agreement to halt the war, including “a comprehensive ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from all lands in Gaza, the complete return of the displaced without conditions, addressing humanitarian issues including relief, shelter and reconstruction, ending the siege, and then reaching a deal whereby prisoners are exchanged.”

He also accused Israel of “evading giving clear guarantees and commitments to stop the war on Gaza.”

'Displacing people and dividing Gaza failed'