TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye captures three Daesh suspects, including two on Interpol list
The suspects were arrested in Corum province of Central Türkiye as part of an operation against the Daesh terrorist group, a local governorship statement says
Türkiye captures three Daesh suspects, including two on Interpol list
Two of the suspects were found to have been wanted by Interpol with a red notice, a local governorship statement said. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
March 12, 2024

Turkish security forces have arrested three suspected Daesh terrorists in central Türkiye, according to local authorities.

The suspects were arrested in Corum province as part of an operation against the Daesh terrorist group, a local governorship statement said on Tuesday.

Two of the suspects were found to have been wanted by Interpol with a red notice, it added.

The suspects were taken to the police station for further procedures.

RelatedTürkiye 'extremely active' in anti-Daesh coalition: US envoy
Recommended

Türkiye's anti-terror operations

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan