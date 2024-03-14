The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is clearly the favourite to win the next Indian general elections slated to be held over April and May. Yet, the party that has evolved into a formidable election machinery is leaving nothing to chance to seal the poll outcome in its favour.

If Modi is re-elected as the prime minister of the country of more than 1.4 billion for a third consecutive term, it will be an electoral feat that has not been achieved since the days of India's first democratically elected top executive, Jawaharlal Nehru, some six decades ago.

Given that the stakes are incredibly high, the Indian government led by the BJP on Monday notified changes to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019, four years after it was enacted by Parliament in the face of stiff opposition both inside and outside the legislature.

The changes to the Citizenship rules allow Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Jain, Parsi and Buddhist migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have entered India before December 31, 2014, to acquire Indian citizenship far more easily.

As with almost everything the Modi government does, the law and its rules, which now bring the Act into force, have been enormously controversial.

Though the government insisted that the amendments were aimed at assisting vulnerable people fleeing persecution from the neighbouring countries, it strangely excluded Muslim migrants from receiving such favourable treatment. Also excluded were the Tamils of Sri Lanka.

The cherry-picking of migrants on the basis of their religion has come amid growing fears that the far-right BJP was pushing a majoritarian agenda aimed at consolidating the votes of Hindus, who constitute some 80 percent of the Indian population. Coming in the wake of periodic but persistent hate crimes against religious minorities, particularly Muslims, the 39-page gazette notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has further fuelled the apprehensions.

There undoubtedly are many reasons to suspect the government's true intentions despite its best effort to wrap the CAA with a coat of 'nobility'.

If helping those persecuted is the true intention, how is it that Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar who are fleeing civil strife in the country have been excluded? Their exclusion defies logic, particularly since India shares a 1643-km-long border with Myanmar. The act's exclusion of Ahmadiyas - a Muslim sect of Pakistan who reportedly faces discrimination - has also put a question mark on the CAA's true objective.

Given their suspicious nature, the amendments were resisted from the time they were conceptualised and brought before the parliament in 2019. Street protests erupted across the country, with a particularly stubborn sit-in staged in the capital, New Delhi, for months on end. Many were outraged that the government, through the amendments, was doing away with the principles of equality and plurality enshrined in the Constitution of a secular India.