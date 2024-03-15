One of the most important factors threatening the environmental health of the South Caucasus is Armenia's disposal of industrial waste, particularly from the Kajaran mine and the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant, considered one of the most dangerous nuclear power generators in the world.

Toxic waste from the Metsamor plant continues to be discharged into the environment despite completing its planned lifespan in 2005. Additionally, the non-standard operation of mines in the region significantly jeopardises the environmental cleanliness of the South Caucasus and the health of its inhabitants.

The Metsamor plant, which directly endangers the health of people in Iran, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, and Armenia, is recognised as the world's most unsafe reactor.

The European Union has been demanding the closure of the plant, situated just 32 km from the Armenian capital, Yerevan, due to its location within an active seismic zone and its outdated technology. However, Armenian authorities have thus far responded negatively to this request.

Academic research on the Metsamor plant suggests that it should be shut down due to its positioning along the Mount Agri faultline, its potential to contaminate groundwater with radiation, and its propensity to induce environmental pollution.

Recent reports and statements in the Iranian and Azerbaijani media allege that the adverse impacts of these power plants and mines are beginning to manifest. What are these allegations, and what threats do they entail?

Aras River pollution

The Aras River, originating in Türkiye’s Bingol Mountains and traversing through the borders of Iran, Azerbaijan, and Armenia before merging with the Kura River and flowing into the Caspian Sea, plays a significant role in sustaining the natural ecosystem of the South Caucasus.

The river directly impacts the health of 20 million people, most of them in rural and urban settlements in the provinces of west and east Azerbaijan, Ardabil, and Gilan in Iran, as well as some habitations in the southern regions of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

However, contamination of this river by Armenia has led to major complications in the vast region.

The initial official statement regarding Armenia's pollution of the Aras River was made by the Iranian Parliament (Islamic Shura Council of Iran) in early 2015.

The Iranian Parliament's Environmental Commission expressed concerns over the discharge of waste from Armenia's aluminium and copper factories, as well as radioactive waste from the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant, into the Aras River.

Iranian authorities have asserted that Armenia's pollution of the river not only poses an environmental threat but also correlates with an increase in cancer cases among the local population.

In a 2020 study, the Iranian Environmental Agency identified 59 different metal species in the water and 61 in the sediments of the Aras River. These metals were found to be consistent with those originating from Armenia's copper mines.

It is further alleged that industrial and mining waste discharged from Armenia's Meghri region into the Aras River not only threatens food security by degrading the area's agricultural land but also jeopardises the region's drinking water supply and agriculture. The concentration of metals such as aluminium, manganese, arsenic, lead, boron, copper, molybdenum, and sulfur in the Aras River water exceeds both global and Iranian standards.

This underscores the problematic nature of utilising the water of the Aras River, which is crucial to the region's drinking water supply and agricultural practices.

Academic research conducted in Iran asserts that lead is the most hazardous metal present in the Aras River.

According to the US Clean Water Act, the level of lead in drinking water should be zero, while as per Iranian standards, this value is determined to be ten micrograms per 1 litre. Analyses of the Aras River water revealed that the lead concentration in the Kordasht region reached 140.84 micrograms per litre, surpassing Iranian standards by 14 times.

In ecotoxicological studies, lead and its compounds are classified among the most dangerous pollutants and are considered second-class hazardous metals. The elevated level of lead in the Aras River signifies the severity of the situation.