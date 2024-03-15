WORLD
Israel committed five massacres at aid centres in 48 hours: Gaza officials
Palestinian officials condemn these actions as violations of Ramadan's sanctity and call for international pressure on Israel to end its brutal offensive.
The Israeli offensive has killed over 31,400 Palestinians since October last year. File Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 15, 2024

The Israeli army has committed five massacres at aid distribution centres and on civilians over the last 48 hours, the Government Media Office in Gaza said.

"The Israeli army committed in the past 48 hours five massacres and crimes against aid distribution centres and civilians, constituting a flagrant violation of the sanctity of the (Muslim holy) month of Ramadan," the Gaza-based Government Media Office said on Friday in a statement.

These Israeli massacres left 56 people killed and 300 others injured, the office added.

The office urged countries worldwide to pressure Israel to end its war on Gaza, which it said had so far left more than 110,000 Palestinians in Gaza killed, injured, missing, or detained by Israel.

Crippling blockade

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on Gaza since a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7. The Israeli offensive has killed over 31,000 victims and injured more than 73,000 others amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

About 85 percent of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

