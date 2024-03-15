The Israeli army has committed five massacres at aid distribution centres and on civilians over the last 48 hours, the Government Media Office in Gaza said.

"The Israeli army committed in the past 48 hours five massacres and crimes against aid distribution centres and civilians, constituting a flagrant violation of the sanctity of the (Muslim holy) month of Ramadan," the Gaza-based Government Media Office said on Friday in a statement.

These Israeli massacres left 56 people killed and 300 others injured, the office added.

The office urged countries worldwide to pressure Israel to end its war on Gaza, which it said had so far left more than 110,000 Palestinians in Gaza killed, injured, missing, or detained by Israel.

Crippling blockade