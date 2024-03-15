Only one-third of American citizens believe that the United Nations is doing a good job, according to a February Gallup Poll. That's down from last year when 39 percent expressed confidence in the global body. And it's far from the all-time high of 58 percent in 2002.

This is hardly surprising. The current paralysis in the UN Security Council over Ukraine and Gaza has dominated media coverage. The UN has also shown more general powerlessness in addressing climate crises, growing humanitarian crises, and the tail-end of a deadly pandemic.

These findings remind me of polls asking whether the United States is going in the right direction. Poor results supposedly suggest that US President Joe Biden's administration is to blame. The country certainly is not headed in the right direction if one is concerned about attacks on democracy, reproductive rights, and gun availability.

However, the Biden administration is not responsible, any more than the UN is responsible, for the lamentable ills in world politics and the inability to address myriad threats to human survival with dignity.

The answers in the latest Gallup poll reflect an absence of knowledge about the UN system’s limitations and the impact of its worldwide activities. The latest results, for instance, should be tempered by the half-century of largely contradictory data from the annual Chicago Council on Global Affairs surveys.

These have consistently found that around 60 percent of US respondents are usually favourable to improved multilateral cooperation of all sorts.

Reverse Alzheimer's

Views about the world organisation reflect evaluations that are an inch deep but a mile wide. Americans do not actually have less or more confidence in the UN these days.

Rather, their sentiments mirror a well-known ahistoricism, which is at least as pronounced for the United Nations as for the nation’s own past.

We could call it an inverse Alzheimer’s disease, in which short-term experiences are retained and highlighted, while the contexts that crafted these memories have slipped away or were ignored in the first place.

To wit, it is essential to recall that the latest know-nothing version of "America First" was not invented by Donald Trump and his nativist followers.

Rather, the isolationist slogan emanated from the proto-fascist trio of Henry Ford, Father Coughlin, and Charles Lindberg, who sought to keep the US out of World War II. That version collapsed after Pearl Harbor.

What followed? The establishment of the United Nations and the system of satellite functional organisations reflected the clear recognition by former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt and then-Vice President Harry Truman about why Washington required international cooperation.

The creation of the "United Nations" was not in San Francisco in June 1945, but rather in Washington, DC, on January 1, 1942, when 26 (and later 44) countries signed the Declaration by the United Nations.

Most observers are unaware that the UN was initially founded as a military alliance to defeat fascism, which entailed a parallel commitment to multilateralism as the standard operating procedure during the war.

The goal was also to guide post-war peace and prosperity through an institution with the same name. The 1940s in many ways represented the pinnacle of enthusiasm and support for global intergovernmental governance.

The tumultuous US-UN relationship in the 20th century was documented by the late Edward Luck in Mixed Messages: American Politics and International Organization 1919-1999.

The rollercoaster ride intensified in the 1990s and has continued since then. Shortly after the 1991 Gulf War and the allied efforts in Iraqi Kurdistan, "renaissance" was ubiquitous in media and academic analyses. Apparently, there was nothing that the UN could not do.