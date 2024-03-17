Sunday, March 17, 2024

1845 GMT — The UN children's agency said over 13,000 children have been killed in Gaza in Israel's offensive, adding many kids were suffering from severe malnutrition and did not "even have the energy to cry."

"Thousands more have been injured or we can't even determine where they are. They may be stuck under rubble ... We haven't seen that rate of death among children in almost any other conflict in the world," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell told CBS News' "Face the Nation" programme.

"I've been in wards of children who are suffering from severe anemia malnutrition, the whole ward is absolutely quiet. Because the children, the babies ... don't even have the energy to cry."

Russell said there were "very great bureaucratic challenges" moving trucks into Gaza for aid and assistance.

1932 GMT — Any forced displacement of Palestinians into Egypt ‘unacceptable,’ Greek premier says

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that any forced displacement of Palestinians into Egypt is “unacceptable.”

During his visit to Egypt along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and leaders from Italy, Austria, Belgium, and the Greek Cypriot administration, Mitsotakis held bilateral talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

Expressing deep concern over the situation in Gaza, the Greek prime minister reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages.

About Israel’s planned ground offensive in the Rafah city, Mitsotakis said it worries both himself and European leaders.

1646 GMT — Netanyahu says won't accept peace deal that leaves them 'weak'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that any Gaza peace deal that weakens Israel and leaves it unable to defend itself against hostile neighbours would be unacceptable.

A potential peace agreement "that makes Israel so weak and unable to defend itself" would "set peace backwards and not forward," he said during a joint press appearance with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in West Jerusalem, reiterating that "Israel has to have the necessary security responsibility" in Gaza.

Netanyahu said that Israel would not leave civilians trapped in Rafah when its forces begin a long-expected assault on the southern Gaza City where more than 1 million Palestinians have taken shelter.

"It's not something we will do while keeping the population locked in place. In fact, we'll do the very opposite, we will enable them to leave."

1555 GMT — EU's von der Leyen says Gaza is facing famine, ceasefire needed rapidly

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Gaza was facing famine and there had to be a rapid ceasefire agreement in the Israeli war on Gaza.

"Gaza is facing famine, and we cannot accept this," von der Leyen told reporters, speaking in Cairo after signing a strategic partnership agreement with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

"It is critical to achieve an agreement on a ceasefire rapidly now that frees the hostages and allows more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza."

1522 GMT — Egypt says won’t allow forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said his country will not allow the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza during talks with European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of an Egyptian-European summit in Cairo.

"Egypt rejects the forced displacement of Palestinians to its lands and will not allow it,” the Egyptian leader said, as cited by a presidential statement.

Sisi also underlined the need for a ceasefire in Gaza.

1350 GMT — Egypt warns against Israeli ground attack in Rafah, calls for ceasefire

Egypt warned against an Israeli ground attack on Rafah city in southern Gaza and demanded international stakeholders and the UN Security Council to shoulder their responsibilities by calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“It will harm Palestinian civilians who took refuge in Rafah as the last safe haven inside Gaza,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

“Any operation (in Rafah), despite international rejection, reflects indifference to the lives of innocent civilians and is a grave violation of international law and international humanitarian law,” the ministry said.

Egypt also called on Israel to stop its policies “of collective punishment against the residents of Gaza, including siege, starvation, indiscriminate targeting of civilians, and the destruction of infrastructure."

1258 GMT — Palestinians in Gaza ‘on verge of famine’ amid Israeli war — UN

“People in Gaza are on the verge of famine,” the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said in a statement.

“UNRWA needs to be able to reach as many people as possible with critical aid.”

The UN agency said the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza “remains the most efficient and safest way.”

“Safe, unimpeded and sustained access throughout Gaza is a matter of life and death,” it added.

1247 GMT — Israel stages fresh airstrikes in southern Lebanon amid tension with Hezbollah

Israeli warplanes launched fresh airstrikes in southern Lebanon, according to local media.

Israeli fighter jets struck a house in the border town of Aitaroun, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

The same house was targeted in an airstrike on Saturday.

Another Israeli airstrike was reported in the town of Ayta ash-Shab.

There were no reports yet of casualties or damage.

1231 GMT — Jordan, Germany warn against Israeli ground attack on Rafah

Jordan and Germany warned that an Israeli ground attack on Rafah city will worsen humanitarian conditions in southern Gaza.

Jordanian King Abdullah II held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Red Sea port city of Aqaba to discuss developments in Gaza, the royal court said in a statement.

Abdullah underlined the need for the international community “to move urgently to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” the statement said.

He called for doubling efforts to protect civilians and provide sufficient humanitarian aid by all possible means, it added.

The two leaders also warned that an Israeli ground attack on Rafah, where 1.4 million people have taken refuge from the ongoing Israeli war, “would exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza."

1224 GMT — Israel lost the war against Hamas in Gaza: former military commander

Israel has lost its war against Hamas in Gaza, a former Israeli military commander said.

“You can't lie to many people for a long time,” Yitzhak Brick, a former ombudsman major general, said in an article in Maariv newspaper.

“What is happening in the Gaza Strip and against Hezbollah in Lebanon will blow up in our faces sooner or later,” he warned.

Brick said the Israeli home front “is not prepared for a regional war, which will be thousands of times more difficult and serious than the war in the Gaza Strip.”

“This is the most serious scandal since the establishment of the army,” he said. “We have already lost the war with Hamas, and we are also losing our allies in the world at a dizzying rate.”