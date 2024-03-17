WORLD
2 MIN READ
Georgia’s South Ossetia considers holding referendum on joining Russia
After the five-day conflict in 2008 between Russia and Georgia, the breakaway region became a focal point as the Kremlin acknowledged it as an independent state.
Georgia’s South Ossetia considers holding referendum on joining Russia
In 2008, a five-day conflict broke out between Georgia and Russia over the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. / Photo: Reuters Archive
March 17, 2024

Georgia’s breakaway region of South Ossetia is considering holding a referendum on joining Russia, a local official told Russian media.

“When we, together with Russia, come to this idea (about joining the Russian Federation), we will do it,” Alan Alborov, the head of the breakaway region’s parliament, told the state news agency RIA on Sunday in response to a question about the possibility of holding a referendum on this matter.

“We are discussing all these issues in close coordination with the Russian Federation, taking into account our bilateral relations and agreements,” Alborov said.

In 2008, a five-day conflict broke out between Georgia and Russia over the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Recommended

Tbilisi ultimately lost control of both regions, which Russia later recognised as independent states.

In response, Georgia cut off diplomatic relations with Russia, prompting Switzerland to step in as a mediator.

Both regions are still internationally recognised as Georgian territories.

RelatedGeorgia’s South Ossetia considers holding referendum on joining Russia
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington