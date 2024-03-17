Georgia’s breakaway region of South Ossetia is considering holding a referendum on joining Russia, a local official told Russian media.

“When we, together with Russia, come to this idea (about joining the Russian Federation), we will do it,” Alan Alborov, the head of the breakaway region’s parliament, told the state news agency RIA on Sunday in response to a question about the possibility of holding a referendum on this matter.

“We are discussing all these issues in close coordination with the Russian Federation, taking into account our bilateral relations and agreements,” Alborov said.

In 2008, a five-day conflict broke out between Georgia and Russia over the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.