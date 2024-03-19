Bulgaria's two largest political parties have failed to reach agreement on a new power-sharing cabinet, opening the way for possible snap elections in the European Union country with a history of political instability.

Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, 61, from the liberal PP-DB party resigned this month ahead of a planned rotation with Bulgaria's former EU commissioner for innovation Mariya Gabriel from the centre-right GERB party.

But negotiations between the two partners stumbled on Tuesday over the share-out of posts in the new government.

Gabriel, 44, insisted on keeping her current foreign affairs portfolio along with the premiership and the GERB also demanded the key defence and energy ministries. Denkov said this was "unacceptable".

Despite the troubles, Gabriel proposed a cabinet with more than half of the ministerial posts going to the PP-DB while the GERB got defence and energy.

Gabriel said the time was not right for elections. But the PP-DB said it had not agreed the cabinet list.

Denkov was proposed as vice premier for European Affairs. He along with the proposed ministers of finance and justice released statements saying that they had withdrawn their nominations.