Former US President Donald Trump has said if Prince Harry lied on his visa application about drug-taking Trump would seek to take "appropriate action" if he won November's presidential election, declining to rule out Harry leaving the United States.

Trump's comments to British right-leaning media outlet GB News came on Tuesday in an interview with presenter and frequent Harry critic Nigel Farage.

US visa applicants are required to disclose any history of drug use, which can impact their application. Lying on an application can result in penalties including deportation.

Harry, who has lived in California since 2020, admitted to past illegal drug use in his memoir "Spare," after which conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation sued the US Homeland Security Department to access his immigration records.

Earlier this month, a judge ruled in that case that the details pertaining to Harry's visa application should be handed over to the court.