Senegalese citizens are set to head to the polls on Sunday amid recent political uncertainty when February's elections were postponed.

In the aftermath, Senegal's President Macky Sall announced the new election date on the same day the Constitutional Council said it was unconstitutional for the elections to go ahead after April 2 - the end of the current presidential term.

The Constitutional Council signalled the election should be held quickly, contravening suggestions by the national dialogue panel that pushed for elections in June.

There are 17 candidates vying for the top governing post.

Last Month, Sall, who has been in power for over a decade, said he will relinquish power when his presidency ends on April 2.

On February 3, Sall announced the indefinite suspension of the elections on February 25.

Senegal's leader, since 2012, Sall has disputed the candidate's list and has alleged corruption by constitution judges.

Despite Senegal being one of few African countries without a military takeover since independence in 1960, the situation led to sociopolitical chaos and the deaths of three people.

In the aftermath, Senegal's National Assembly, the country's unicameral legislature, passed a bill to hold elections until December 15, as security forces stormed the building and removed some oppositional lawmakers.

However, the Constitutional Council determined that the vote postponement was "unconstitutional" and annulled his decree to delay the poll.

Women's bid

Anta Babacar Ngom is the first woman eligible to compete in Senegal's presidential race, pushing for development and gender equity.

She is the daughter of Sedima's founding president, a regional powerhouse in West and Central African poultry production.

Before pivoting into politics, she was an executive director of the poultry company.

With her professional background in the private sector, she is striving for business to serve as "a bridge between the government and the people."

Among her campaign pledges, Ngom is pushing for a national women's bank to support their economic independence and challenge the various impediments she says hold women back from running for the presidency.

She is also seeking to industrialise the country, home to 17 million people.

Six women were named among the 93 hopefuls, while only 20 made the final list, which the Constitutional Council approved before two names remained—Ngom and Rose Wardin. According to reports, issues relating to Wardin's French citizenship meant Ngom remained the only woman to push for the highest office.

TRT Afrika describes Ngom as a relentless campaigner, notably amid President Sall's failed bid to postpone the elections by a year. This resulted in multiple run-ins with police at demonstrations and an arrest in February in what they say is a "more formal air" to her campaign bid.

In August 2023, the 39-year-old launched the political movement Alternative for the Next Generation of Citizens (ARC).

Governing party's candidate

The governing party's hopeful in the election is former prime minister Amadou Ba.

The former tax collector has been Senegal's PM since 2022 and previously held key ministries of foreign affairs and finance.

Last month, he resigned to focus on the busy campaign schedule while reports suggest the 62-year-old could be the favourite to win - although he faces stiff competition.