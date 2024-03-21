Thursday, March 21, 2024

1842 GMT — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said a major military operation by Israel in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah would be "a mistake."

Blinken called the looming ground offensive "unnecessary," in a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo.

"There is a better way to deal with the ongoing threat posed by Hamas," the top US diplomat said.

1827 GMT — Israeli army caused death of 13 patients at Al Shifa Hospital's intensive care unit: Gaza authorities

The Israeli army has caused the death of 13 patients in Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital's intensive care unit by depriving them of medicine, oxygen and food, said the media office of the Gaza local authorities.

In a statement, the Government Media Office said: "The Israeli army premeditatedly killed 13 patients by denying them medicine, saline, electricity and oxygen since it occupied the hospital for the fourth consecutive day."

The statement said that there were 22 patients – including the 13 who were pronounced dead – in the Al Shifa Hospital's intensive care unit who require specialised medical care.

1826 GMT — Eliminating all Palestinians is Israeli premier's 'obsession,' says French Goncourt laureate

Eliminating all Palestinians is the Israeli prime minister's "obsession," an award-winning French-Moroccan author said.

The top French prize Goncourt laureate Tahar Ben Jelloun, in an interview with Anadolu, described the developments in Gaza as "a tragedy."

"Netanyahu and his army plan to eliminate all the Palestinians," the writer stressed, adding, "This is his obsession; killing as many Palestinians as possible and not leaving any Palestinians on the planet."

1811 GMT — US to suspend UNRWA funding until March 2025

A new spending bill will cut US funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) until March 2025, according to the text of the $1.2 trillion legislation released by congressional leaders.

The 1,012-page bill, which aims to keep the federal government funded through September, has continued restrictions on funding for UNRWA amid Tel Aviv's unproven allegations that some of its staffers were involved in the October 7, 2023 attack against Israel.

Meanwhile, the bill allocated $4 billion in military aid to Israel, including $80 million for the procurement of the Iron Dome defence system.

1657 GMT — EU foreign policy chief urges Israel to ease Gaza blockade

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell issued a resounding condemnation of the dire situation unfolding in Gaza, labelling it as a "failure of humanity."

Talking to the media at the doorsteps of the EU leaders' summit in Brussels, Borrell underscored the frustration caused by the closure of Gaza's airport and the proximity of Ashkelon port, which remains inaccessible.

"Stop preventing the food to come into Gaza and take care of the civilians, because not all of them are Hamas," he stressed.

1646 GMT — Two-state solution needed to end tragedies in Gaza: China

China said it stands ready to continue working to end the fighting in Gaza and implement a two-state solution for "lasting" Mideast peace.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the comments at a news conference in Beijing while condemning civilian casualties and violations of international law in Gaza.

He said the international community "needs to act urgently, set the ceasefire as an overwhelming priority and humanitarian aid as a pressing moral responsibility, and hold a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference as early as possible."

1630 GMT —Israel's Mossad chief to meet mediators in Doha for Gaza talks

Israel's spy chief David Barnea will travel to Qatar on Friday to meet mediators trying to secure a Gaza ceasefire that would include a hostage release, according to a statement issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

Barnea will meet with his US counterpart CIA Director Bill Burns, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, the statement said.

1628 GMT — Portugal pledges $10.9M in aid to UNRWA

Portugal said it would give $10.89 million to the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA as a one-off contribution intended to provide food, medicine, and humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

The amount was announced by acting Cabinet Affairs Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva following a cabinet meeting.

A Foreign Ministry official described the amount as new additional aid that had not been in the state budget for 2024.

1605 GMT — Israeli opposition leader calls for hostage swap deal with Hamas, even 'if it's bad'

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called for reaching a hostage swap agreement with Hamas, even "if it's a bad deal."

"An immediate deal must be concluded, even if it is bad," Lapid told the Israeli public broadcaster KAN. The opposition leader argued that Israeli hostages die in Hamas' captivity with the passage of every day.

"This is not a deal on a car, it [hostage swap deal] must be reached as soon as possible," he said. "This deal will be bad, we have to realise that, but sometimes it's the right thing to do the most difficult and painful thing."

1556 GMT — Yemen's Houthis attacked ships at least 50 times: US

The Houthis have attacked civilian and military ships sailing off Yemen's shores at least 50 times since their assaults began late last year, a senior US Defence Department official said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have been striking merchant vessels transiting the vital Red Sea trade route for months despite repeated US and British air strikes aimed at reducing their ability to carry out the attacks.

"In the Red Sea, the Houthis seek to affect this vital channel for global trade with at least 50 attacks against commercial shipping and naval vessels," Assistant Secretary of Defence Celeste Wallander told a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

1541 GMT — Amnesty wants EU Commission to launch review into Israel's adherence to international obligations

An international rights group said it wants the European Commission to initiate a review into Israel's adherence to its commitments under international law.

"Amnesty calls on EU leaders to ask the EU Commission to launch a review into Israel's compliance with its obligations under international law, as per the EU-Israel Association Agreement," Amnesty International's European Institutions Office said on X as the EU leaders met at the European Council to discuss the situation in Gaza.

It further asked the EU leaders to call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and impose an arms embargo on all involved parties.

1334 GMT — Israel launches air strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Israel launched fresh air strikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, according to the military.

The army said its fighter jets struck two military buildings in the border towns of Kafr Kila and Zahajra. It said the attacks came in response to a rocket fire from the Lebanese territory.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency also reported an Israeli airstrike targeting a house and a coffee shop in Odaisseh town. There were no reports yet of casualties or damage. There was no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli statement.

1432 GMT — Only more land crossings into Gaza can prevent famine: WHO

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said only the expansion of land crossings into Gaza could help prevent famine in the densely populated Palestinian enclave.

"Recent efforts to deliver food by air and sea are welcome, but only the expansion of land crossings will enable large scale deliveries to prevent famine," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

1315 GMT —Stick to principles, whether in Ukraine or Gaza: UN chief

The UN secretary-general has called on the international community to stick to principles without double standards, whether in Ukraine or Gaza.

Antonio Guterres deplored the "chaotic" situation in the world, "a situation of impunity, in which any country or armed group believes it can do whatever it wants because there is no accountability," he told reporters at the doorsteps of the EU Council meeting venue in Brussels.

He stressed the importance of adhering to "the United Nations Charter, international law, territorial integrity of countries, and international humanitarian law."

Guterres also expressed regret for a "number of civilian casualties in Gaza that is unprecedented" during his tenure as secretary-general, and recalled that "a basic principle of international humanitarian law is the protection of civilians."

"We must stick to principles in Ukraine, as in Gaza without double standards, and at the same time we must push the world to move progressively into some orderly form of multipolarity with strong multilateral institutions," the UN chief emphasised.

1306 GMT — Israel demolishes Palestinian Bedouin village for 223rd time

Israeli forces have demolished the Palestinian Al Araqib Bedouin village in the southern Negev region for the 223rd time, according to a local activist.

The last demolition of the village's structures was in September 2023.

"The Israeli authorities demolished the village of Al Araqib today for the 223rd time," activist Aziz al Touri told Anadolu. He said four vehicles were confiscated by Israeli forces during the demolition, vowing that inhabitants would rebuild the village anew.

Homes in Al Araqib, inhabited by 22 Palestinian families, are built of wood and plastic. The village was first destroyed in 2010 and rebuilt after every demolition since then.

Israeli authorities claim that the site where it is located falls under "state land."

1305 GMT — Red Sea fighting traps two oil ships in Houthi waters

Two tankers, containing oil and toxic waste, are stuck in the Red Sea in the firing line between Western naval forces and Yemen's Houthis despite repeated efforts by the United Nations to empty and move the ships to avoid a spill.

The vessels, one of which has been stranded for years, are near the port of Ras Issa from where Iran-aligned Houthis launch missiles on ships passing through the Red Sea and where US missiles land as they target the Houthis.

The United Nations last year led efforts to remove a million barrels of oil from the decaying tanker, the FSO Safer, to a new tanker, MT Yemen, in an operation that cost $121 million.

1259 GMT — 'Burning object' thrown at Israeli embassy in The Hague: police

Dutch police said they had arrested someone suspected of throwing a burning object at Israel's embassy in The Hague, which is under heavy security amid the war in Gaza.

"Around 10:50 am someone threw a burning object... towards the Israeli embassy," police said.

"We have arrested one suspect. No-one was injured. We are investigating and there is a large barrier around the embassy."

1248 GMT — Israel poisoning soil by using banned munitions in Gaza: Palestinian official

Israel's use of internationally banned munitions in the attacks on Gaza not only increased casualties but also led to the loss of agricultural land productivity, according to a Palestinian official.

"Israel used many internationally banned munitions in Gaza, such as white phosphorus, harmful bombs, and missiles from the US," Director of the Palestinian Agricultural Work Committees Union Moayyad Bsharat told Anadolu.

He noted that these weapons could cause blindness, cancer, as well as amputation of hands and feet, and skin burns in the future.

1227 GMT — Palestine sees Blinken’s regional tours ‘fruitless’ amid Israeli onslaught

Palestine termed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's regional tours as "fruitless" amid Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza.

"Blinken repeats his calls for an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of prisoners and hostages, protection of civilians and the entry of relief aid and warns against invading Rafah without protecting civilians," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, we don't see significant tangible results from these shuttle tours or successes regarding the implementation of the US positions and demands," it added.

The ministry said Israel escalates its "aggression" against the Palestinians with each regional tour launched by the top US diplomat.

1125 GMT — In Gaza, it is 'war on children,' says UNICEF

UNICEF spokesman James Elder called the events unfolding in Gaza a "war on children," saying the situation in Gaza is absolutely devastating for children.

Speaking to an Anadolu, Elder said he visited Gaza for the second time since the October 7, 2023 attacks, noting "a lot of desperation, a lot of exhaustion among people."