As Türkiye gears up for local body elections on March 31, the spotlight is firmly on Istanbul—the vibrant centre of commerce, culture, and history and one of the most politically important cities in the country.

Among several candidates vying for the mayoral post, governing AK Party candidate Murat Kurum has emerged as a prominent and formidable contender.

His campaign has captivated the electorate, setting the stage for a compelling and pivotal electoral contest that could profoundly influence Istanbul's future trajectory.

His main challenger is Istanbul's sitting Mayor, CHP’s Ekrem Imamoglu, who assumed office in 2019.

Kurum, who served as Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change between 2018-2023 in the first cabinet after Türkiye's transition to the presidential system, has launched his election bid with remarkable vigour, rallying under the banner of "Only Istanbul".

He is wooing the voters with pledges to enhance transportation, bolster the city's resilience to earthquakes and promote green spaces for a more livable urban environment.

Early life and career journey

Kurum was born on May 7, 1976, in Ankara Cankaya to Sati Kurum, a homemaker from Kizilcahamam, and Mehmet Kurum, a civil servant from Konya.

Kurum, who has two siblings, grew up in various cities due to his father's job.

His passion for engineering led him to enrol in the food engineering programme at Selcuk University, but he soon realised that his true calling was in civil engineering. He switched to the civil engineering programme and graduated in 1999 when the devastating Marmara earthquake hit Türkiye.

After graduation, Kurum gained extensive work experience in various construction sites across Türkiye between 1999 and 2005. He began his career in the public sector in 2005 as an expert at the Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKI).

Kurum's tenure at TOKI included roles such as head of the implementation department for Istanbul's European side. In 2009, he was appointed general manager of Emlak Konut GYO.

During his time at Emlak Konut, Kurum played a key role in the company's growth and increased brand value. He and his team successfully conducted two of the largest public offerings in the history of the republic, contributing to the development of secure, healthy housing and modern living spaces, particularly in Istanbul.

Kurum has three children and likes to spend his free time with them.

Leading with vision and action

In 2018, Kurum was appointed the Minister of Environment and Urbanisation in the cabinet led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Throughout his tenure, Kurum worked diligently with his team to promote a new understanding of urban development, focusing on the growth and resilience of cities while also prioritising environmental conservation.

Aligned with President Erdogan's vision of a social state, Kurum spearheaded social housing campaigns through TOKI to enable low-income citizens to become homeowners. He also played a key role in transforming urban renewal efforts in Istanbul into a mobilising force.

Kurum faced several natural disasters during his tenure, including wildfires in Manavgat and Marmaris, floods in Kastamonu Bozkurt, Sinop, and Giresun, and earthquakes in Elazig, Malatya and Izmir. He remained in the affected regions for days, overseeing efforts to assist affected citizens and collaborating with TOKI on rebuilding efforts.

Under his leadership, TOKI facilitated the construction of 46,000 disaster-resistant housing units, complete with social amenities, for those in need.

Kurum also worked to promote the zero waste philosophy initiated under the patronage of Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, aiming to expand its adoption across the country.

Elected as an MP representing Istanbul in the 2023 elections, Kurum currently chairs the Parliamentary Committee on Environment.

Urban transformation

In his manifesto, Murat Kurum has lined up dozens of projects for Istanbul, ranging from urban transformation to transportation.

One of his key focuses is urban transformation, as Istanbul faces significant earthquake risks. He has promised to build 650,000 earthquake-resistant homes in five years to create a resilient and safe Istanbuls. The new constructions will prioritise horizontal architecture to avoid increasing the population density.

Of these homes, 300,000 are proposed to be built annually by KIPTAS (a sub-company of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality on construction), with half of the payment covered by the municipality. Additionally, 250,000 homes will be renovated through in-situ transformation, with a support package for moving and rent assistance.

Payment for these homes will begin upon completion, with a one-year interest-free fixed instalment of 5,833 liras. The balance would be paid over nine years, with an annual increase based on the Consumer Price Index.

Furthermore, 100,000 social housing units will be produced specifically for urban transformation, rented out at very low prices to those affected by the renovations. These “Social Istanbul” homes will benefit all 39 districts and will not be sold; instead, they will be rented at very affordable rates to those in need, particularly those undergoing urban transformation.

Additionally, Urban Transformation Offices will be established in all 39 districts and the most at-risk neighbourhoods. Citizens will receive comprehensive information and answers to all their questions, allowing them to join the transformation process with peace of mind.