Türkiye women's volleyball team captain nominated for Courage Award
"Having my name recognised among strong, important, and successful women is very important to me," says Eda Erdem Dundar, as she nominated for the US Department of State’s International Women of Courage Award.
Dundar, 36, said she had never imagined herself having such a successful career and life. / Photo: AA
March 26, 2024

Eda Erdem Dundar, captain of the Türkiye national women's volleyball team and Fenerbahce Opet club, has been nominated for the US Department of State’s International Women of Courage Award.

US Ambassador to Türkiye Jeffry L. Flake, Turkish Volleyball Federation President Mehmet Akif Ustundag, and Fenerbahce Opet club’s board member Simla Turker Bayazit attended a reception hosted by US Consul General in Istanbul Julie A. Eadeh to honour Dundar’s nomination.

At the reception, Dundar received a plaque in recognition of her nomination for the award.

Established in 2007, this annual award honors women from around the world who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership to bring about positive change to their communities, often at great personal risk and sacrifice.

Flake said on the occasion that Dundar dedicated her time to mentoring young women, serving as a role model, and demonstrating that they have the potential to achieve anything they set their minds to.

"Her commitment to empowering the next generation makes her a natural candidate for this award," he added.

Dundar, 36, said she had never imagined herself having such a successful career and life.

"Having my name recognised among strong, important, and successful women is very important to me. This candidacy places additional responsibility on my shoulders, but I fully understand and accept it," the Fenerbahce captain said.

"We strive to serve as the best possible role models for the new generation," she added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
