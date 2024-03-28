A leading American university has been sued over a disinformation campaign allegedly financed by the UAE, accused of seeding false narratives that linked academics to Muslim Brotherhood in the Middle East.

Farid Hafez, an Austrian political scientist, filed the $10 million lawsuit against George Washington University and Lorenzo Vidino, the director of its programme on extremism.

It's the second such case in US courts this year that sheds light on what researchers call a lucrative "disinformation for hire" industry that peddles false information and influence operations on behalf of paying clients.

Foreign governments have long been accused of buying influence with large donations to US universities and think-tanks. But Hafez's lawsuit takes it further, accusing a premier higher education institution of involvement in damaging reputations on behalf of a sovereign state.

The suit, which was filed in District Court in Washington, alleges that "GWU and Vidino engaged in a well cloaked conspiracy to defraud authorities, academia and the fourth estate," a term used to refer to the press, while "holding themselves out as independent and objective academic actors."

It also names as a defendant Alp Services, a Geneva-based private intelligence firm said to be on the UAE's payroll, accusing it of shadowy activities such as paying journalists and academics including Vidino to smear the Gulf state's enemies.

Vidino is accused of using his influential position at the university to target academics such as Hafez, businesses and charities by publishing false reports that linked them to the Muslim Brotherhood, designated as a "terrorist organisation" by the UAE.

"Vidino was a hired gun selling and repackaging unverified rumour and gossip with the veneer of academic objectivity and scholarship, and with a mind toward ruining individuals and institutions," the suit said.

'Life was destroyed'