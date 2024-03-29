Every year, tens of thousands of people put on their running shoes to participate in the 26-mile-long London Marathon.

Participants start the run from Greenwich Park and pass by iconic landmarks such as The Tower of London and Big Ben before the marathon concludes in front of Buckingham Palace. Many Muslims are among them.

The event is scheduled for April 21 but running enthusiasts started practising weeks ago.

For the past couple of years, the marathon season has coincided with Ramadan, the month when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. To train while fasting has become a challenge.

“The motivation is lacking because one's body often feels weak,” says Shazmeen, a 33-year-old doctor, explaining how difficult it is to prepare for the marathon.

But now one organisation - Ramadan Tent Project- wants to make things easier for Muslim runners.

With its Ramadan Run Club, it is bringing people who fast together so they back each other up with emotional support.

“In my other running clubs, not everyone is fasting, so I end up running at a slower pace. However, having a supportive space like this where everyone cheers each other on, and everyone is in the same boat, fasting together, makes a significant difference,” says Shazmeen.

“You can't simply use fasting as an excuse for feeling weak because everyone else is fasting alongside you.”

Finding the right time

Cultural taboos and the fear of getting dehydrated stop people from undertaking physically exhausting exercises during Ramadan.

Ramadan Run Club was born to sidestep this issue, says Bilal Hussain, the project lead.

During Ramadan, Muslim runners often found themselves training at unusual times. They would train after the night prayers, before dawn meals, before breaking their fast, or between iftar meals and the night prayer.

“At such odd times, these runs have sometimes been described as lonely and demotivating, especially if you’re used to running with a group or a club,” Hussain tells TRT World.

At the club, participants from diverse backgrounds come together. They include first-time runners, parents making a run post-pregnancy or those trying the marathon in Ramadan for the first time.

"For the past ten years before this one, I hardly engaged in any physical activity during Ramadan because I felt lazy and thought it wasn't feasible,” says Youness, a 30-year-old member of the club.

“Now, even though we don't run long distances, I can feel that my body is energised, and it also enhances my spiritual connection.”