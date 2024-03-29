US President Joe Biden has secretly authorised billions of dollars in new bombs and fighter jets for Israel in recent days, according to a new report, despite US officials publicly expressing worry over mounting Palestinian death toll in Tel Aviv's brutal war on besieged Gaza.

The arms approved this week by the US president include deadly 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs, anonymous State and Defense Department officials told the Washington Post.

The State Department last week approved the transfer of 25 F-35A fighter jets and engines, a US official added.

The planes and engines are estimated to be worth around $2.5 billion.

The sales have not been notified publicly, and there are no corresponding announcements on the Defense Security Cooperation Agency's website where such notifications are normally posted.

On Friday, Senator Bernie Sanders criticised Biden administration's approval of sending more weapons to Israel.

"The US cannot beg Netanyahu to stop bombing civilians one day and the next send him thousands more 2,000 lb. bombs that can level entire city blocks. This is obscene," Sanders said on X, sharing the report of Washington Post.

"We must end our complicity: No more bombs to Israel," Sanders reiterated.

The development comes despite Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly at loggerheads in recent weeks, most recently clashing after the US did not veto a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

Netanyahu retaliated by abruptly calling off a planned visit to Washington by an interagency Israeli delegation that was to discuss US alternatives to Israel's invasion of Rafah. The meeting is now being rescheduled. But the row does not appear to have affected Biden's willingness to continue supplying Israel with arms.