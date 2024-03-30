Belfast's International Wall is alive with murals echoing the city's solidarity with besieged Gaza where Israel's 176-day war has killed at least 32,623 Palestinians and wounded 75,092 others.

The artworks stand as a symbol of unwavering support for besieged Palestinians in the bustling capital of Northern Ireland.

Demonstrations have been held across the UK in recent months in response to Israel's brutal war that has killed and wounded thousands while more dead are believed to be buried under rubble and more than 80 percent of Gaza's 2.4 million population is displaced, many at risk of famine.