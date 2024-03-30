Canada has sent around 70 soldiers to Jamaica to train troops from Caribbean nations who are due to take part in a UN-authorised mission to Haiti, the Canadian defence ministry has said.

Saturday's deployment came after Kenya announced last year it would lead the force, which is designed to help national police fight powerful gangs in Haiti where spiralling violence has fueled a humanitarian disaster.

The initiative has been tied up in Kenyan court challenges ever since, effectively putting the mission on hold.

The Canadian troops, from the predominantly French-speaking province of Quebec, will provide training on core peace-keeping skills and combat first aid, the defence ministry said in a statement.

French is one of Haiti's two official languages.