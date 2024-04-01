Every year thousands of Christians congregate at churches in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank to mark Easter. It’s a day of reverence and celebration.

But amid Israel’s indiscriminate war on Gaza where more than 32,000 people have been killed since October 7, only a few people gathered at the main catholic service for Easter Sunday, held at the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem—believed to have been built over Jesus’ tomb.

“We are living today in a time where Christians are hardly celebrating, either Easter or a few months ago, Christmas - the beautiful parties and celebrations were all cancelled due to the war,” Jack Sara, president of Bethlehem Bible College in Palestine, told TRT World.

“It is really sad. I mean, you walk in the streets and it's just, hard and, difficult. And the presence of the military makes it look even harder and in addition to this, people from the West Bank cannot come and celebrate Easter on any side either this week.”

This year, the people in Palestine, where Christianity was born, have also encountered significant restrictions on entering Jerusalem’s Old City to observe the occasion.

“Palestinian Christians in particular, have faced restrictions for the past 75 years, but far more this year,” Xavier Abu Eid, a political scientist based in Jerusalem, told TRT World.

“It's not something new, and particularly since the 1967 occupation and even more with the construction of the illegal Israeli annexation wall,” he said.

“Remember that Palestinian Christians amount to almost 800,000 to 1 million people worldwide, but less than 200,000 people are left in the land of historic Palestine, whether in what is now called Israel or the occupied territory of Palestine. So the vast majority of Palestinian Christians, people who were either born or descend from this country, are not even allowed to get close to their holy sites.”

'Specific permits'

Israeli authorities mandate that Muslim and Christian Palestinians obtain specific permits to pass through military checkpoints encircling the sacred city if they want to access religious sites like the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

These permits are subject to stringent conditions, requiring Palestinians to possess an "ID card" issued by the Israeli military following a "security check”.

Subsequently, applicants must download a dedicated mobile app and submit their permit requests, which are frequently denied.