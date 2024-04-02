Japanese dietary supplements at the centre of an expanding health scare have now been linked to at least 157 hospitalisations, a health ministry official said.

The figure reflects an increase from the 114 hospitalisation cases that Kobayashi Pharmaceutical said on Friday were linked to its products containing red yeast rice, or "beni koji".

A Kobayashi spokeswoman confirmed the latest hospitalisation cases without elaborating further.

On Friday, Kobayashi said it was investigating five deaths potentially linked to the dietary supplements, which are meant to lower cholesterol.

The government and the company are probing whether the supplements caused the deaths and other health problems, mostly with kidneys.

'Beni konji' safety probe

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical is a household name in Japan, offering a wide range of health-related products.

It announced on March 22 that it was recalling three kinds of over-the-counter tablets containing "beni koji" after customers reported kidney problems.