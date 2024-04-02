World powers have condemned a deadly Israeli strike in besieged Gaza that killed seven charity staff as they unloaded desperately needed aid brought by sea to the war-torn territory.

World Central Kitchen or WCK — one of two NGOs spearheading efforts to deliver aid by boat — said a "targeted Israeli strike" on Monday killed Australian, British, Palestinian, Polish and US-Canadian staff.

Six foreign citizens and a Palestinian were killed in the attack.

Here is how the countries and leaders are reacting:

UN

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the Israeli strike highlighted the "disregard for international humanitarian law and a disregard for the protection of humanitarian workers".

"The devastating Israeli airstrikes that killed @WCKitchen personnel yesterday bring the number of aid workers killed in this conflict to 196 – including more than 175 members of our own @UN staff," Guterres said in a post on X.

"This is unconscionable — but it is an inevitable result of the way the war is being conducted," he said.

Türkiye

Türkiye extends its deepest condolences to the families of World Central Kitchen aid workers and condemns this brutal attack, the Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.

In an X post on Tuesday, Altun said, "Yet another Israeli attack killed international aid workers who were trying to alleviate the human suffering in Gaza."

"Grave human rights violations, which have left a deep imprint in our collective memory, must stop. Israel should be held accountable for its war crimes," Altun said.

"Humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip, where food is being used as a weapon of war, is urgent to prevent the looming famine in Gaza. The works of humanitarian workers in Gaza reflect the resilience of human conscience in the face of Israel’s atrocities and they will always be remembered."

US

US President Joe Biden, main backer of Israel, called the US-based celebrity chef Jose Andres, who heads the charity, to say that he was "heartbroken" over the strike and to say that "he will make clear to Israel that humanitarian aid workers must be protected", White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

The White House condemned the Israeli strikes but said there is "no proof that the attack was intentional."

UK

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "shocked and saddened" after learning that British nationals were among those killed.

He spoke to Netanyahu and told the Israeli leader that "he was appalled by the killing of aid workers", a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

He also "demanded a thorough and transparent independent investigation into what happened".

The UK summoned the Israeli ambassador to express its "unequivocal condemnation".

France

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said that "nothing justifies such a tragedy", adding that "protecting humanitarian workers is a moral and legal imperative that everyone must adhere to".

Germany